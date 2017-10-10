Man pawns bullet for groceries; shop owner jailed for two years

A shop owner who knowingly accepted a bullet from his friend in exchange for a quantity of groceries to provide meals for his family, was yesterday sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined $50,000.

Thirty-one-year-old Seth Raymond, of Quarrie Village, Central Rupununi, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on October 3 at the aforementioned location, he had in his possession one live bullet, without being a licenced firearm holder.

When asked by the magistrate why he had the bullet in his possession, the defendant said, “I had it because I get a shop and I does sell grocery.

On the day in question, my friend came to get some groceries for his family and he had no money to pay, so he pawned the bullet to me.”

The man added that his friend told him that he would return the next day to pay for the groceries and to collect the bullet.

The man went on to tell the court that after he received the bullet, he took it and put it in one of his pockets for safe keeping. “I went and drop the bullet in my pants, by time I go back in the shop, the police came and arrest me.”

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore stated that on the day in question police conducted a search on the defendant’s home and the bullet was found in one of his pants pockets, in his bedroom.

The court heard that the police showed the bullet to the defendant and he told the police that he had purchased it from a friend.

Raymond was then arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station where he was told of the offence and charged.

Magistrate McLennan sentenced the accused to two years’ imprisonment based on the fact that he pleaded guilty on his first appearance and did not waste the court’s time.