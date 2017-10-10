Jiaram is National Senior Draughts Champion

Latest update October 10th, 2017 12:59 AM
The second leg of the Guyana Draughts Association Annual National Championship was played at the Racquet Centre Conference Room on Sunday.
The game was sponsored by Rubis Guyana Inc.
Contesting this competition were the National Senior Players.
As brain versus brain in this mind game prevailed throughout the day, Jiaram emerged victoriously with a commanding lead of 20 points to capture the National Seniors’ title.
His closest rival was Devanand Persaud of Tuschen East Bank Essequibo who concluded with 17 points.
Mark Brathwaite occupied the third position with 15 points, while Steve Bacchus settled for the fourth place with 14 points.
Ulric Brathwaite with 13 points was awarded the fifth place and was given one of the consolation prizes.
All of the other four players were awarded with trophies and consolation prizes sponsored by Rubis.
Hidden talent Hair Studio of Fifth Street Alberttown also chipped in with a consolation prize of one hair cut, that prize was won by Steve Bacchus.
Just before the start, President of the Association Mr. Jiaram met with the players to discuss the Association’s position.
He told them that Guyana is invited to participate in the Pan American Draughts tourney in February next year and that players must be in top form to meet with some of the world’s best. Vice President of the Association Mr. Paul D’Anjou gave a briefing of the just concluded seminar he attended on Sports and Tourism, while Charles Hetemeyer,
the Association’s treasurer, spoke on their financial status.
The next game is scheduled for Sunday October 15th at the same venue.
The game would be played on the 100 square boards.
Oct 10, 2017By Franklin Wilson After thanking the visiting nations for travelling hundreds of miles to be in Guyana to celebrate the historic 150th Anniversary of the Guyana National Rifle Association...
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
Oct 10, 2017
I don’t write about October 5, 1992 anymore. It has gone from my lexicon of historical milestones. Factually, it is a milestone.... more
Guyanese do not need a fortune teller to read their minds. Exxon Mobil most not arrogate to itself, the role of peering into... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]