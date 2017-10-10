Jiaram is National Senior Draughts Champion

The second leg of the Guyana Draughts Association Annual National Championship was played at the Racquet Centre Conference Room on Sunday.

The game was sponsored by Rubis Guyana Inc.

Contesting this competition were the National Senior Players.

As brain versus brain in this mind game prevailed throughout the day, Jiaram emerged victoriously with a commanding lead of 20 points to capture the National Seniors’ title.

His closest rival was Devanand Persaud of Tuschen East Bank Essequibo who concluded with 17 points.

Mark Brathwaite occupied the third position with 15 points, while Steve Bacchus settled for the fourth place with 14 points.

Ulric Brathwaite with 13 points was awarded the fifth place and was given one of the consolation prizes.

All of the other four players were awarded with trophies and consolation prizes sponsored by Rubis.

Hidden talent Hair Studio of Fifth Street Alberttown also chipped in with a consolation prize of one hair cut, that prize was won by Steve Bacchus.

Just before the start, President of the Association Mr. Jiaram met with the players to discuss the Association’s position.

He told them that Guyana is invited to participate in the Pan American Draughts tourney in February next year and that players must be in top form to meet with some of the world’s best. Vice President of the Association Mr. Paul D’Anjou gave a briefing of the just concluded seminar he attended on Sports and Tourism, while Charles Hetemeyer,

the Association’s treasurer, spoke on their financial status.

The next game is scheduled for Sunday October 15th at the same venue.

The game would be played on the 100 square boards.