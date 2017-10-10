If money evil why ask fuh it in church

Money is everybody problem. When you got is a problem. When you nah got is even a bigger problem. When you got, de tax man deh behind you, unless you is a big politician like Jagdeo dem. You got to hide from de tax man.

When you nah gat you got to hide from de police because you hand faster than you eye. You snatch like chicken hawk. If you miss de chicken you snatch up de grass.

But in de case of Jagdeo he snatch de safe from de treasure and end up wid de entire finance ministry at he mansion.

Now dem boys hear de now come politicians start snatching too. Some of dem snatching from Exxon and dem boys know de deal already.

Dem boys plan to mek it public sooner rather than later. Everything dem do people watching dem and telling dem boys. And everybody know dem boys mouth nah got bottam and dem fingers still got nail.

But then again, dem boys seh if money is de root of all evil why do they ask for it in de temples, de masjids and de churches?

De same Jagdeo did seh when he was president, “Never put de keys to your happiness in someone else pocket. That is why nobody coulda tek any money from de treasury without de blessings of Jagdeo. He know everything about everybody and dem businesses.

Dem boys suggesting if Soulja Bai serious about jailing all dem scamps from de administration, he should strike a deal wid Jagdeo. Bet you last dolla half of Guyana gun end up in prison.

Jagdeo was a man who use to mek it he duty to find out everything about a person. Now Soulja Bai trying to find out everything about Jagdeo.

If he check good or if he meet up wid de right people he gun find out that Jagdeo is an international con artist.

Talk half and check fuh de money in de Maldives