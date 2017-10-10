GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary /WIFBSC Individuals – Day 1… Mahendra Persaud with possibles at 500 and 600 takes pole position

By Franklin Wilson

GuyanaNRA Fullbore Captain will start today’s second day of the Individual competition in pole position following an intense opening day yesterday.

Persaud who dropped just one point on the day having achieved possibles at the 500 and 600 yards ended with the highest aggregate of 134 points and 14Vs just a single point ahead of Nigel Stangroom of England and countryman Lennox Braithwaite who is a couple of points away from Persaud.

Also notching possible yesterday were Stangroom at 300 and 600 yards; Braithwaite at 600 yards; Guyanese Sherwin Felicien who was the top O-class shooter in Antigua last year and now promoted to X-Class (300 yards), Englishman David Calvert (300 yards) along with Charlotte Staples (DCRA) and Henry Day (England) at 500 yards.

This battle is expected to heat up further today when the marksmen and women takes aim from the 500, 600 and 900 yards.

Leading the O-Class battle is Barbadian Richard Arthur with aggregate of 127.7 followed by Mark Ackrill (Ireland) and Guyanese debutant Roberto Tiwari both with 126 points, Ackrill has 8 Vs, two more than Tiwari.

Persaud, who ended second overall last year, commented on his first day’s performance: “The first range at 300 yards was a bit hot and humid but it got worst at 500 yards. I honestly believe that the 500 yards shoot is one of the most difficult I have ever had, it was pulsing so hard, I can imagine what the visitors went through.”

Persaud said that he was amazed that he was able to hold himself together to complete the 500 yards.

He commended the efforts of Sherwin Felicien for his possible at 300 yards and debutant Roberto Tiwari whom he said has done a fantastic job so far.

”I expect team Guyana’s shooters to start coming back strongly from tomorrow (today). Those that had rough shoots, I expect to start stepping up to the plate, I know they can do that and put things together.”