GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships… CoS officially fires off one-week competition; reopens new Timehri Rifle Ranges

By Franklin Wilson

After thanking the visiting nations for travelling hundreds of miles to be in Guyana to celebrate the historic 150th Anniversary of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) which is being run concurrently with the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Caribbean (WIFBSC) championships, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force and President of the host association, Brigadier Patrick West fired off what is anticipated to be a fiercely contested Individual and Team competition yesterday.

West, who along with GuyanaNRA Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud unveiled a brand new sign welcoming patrons to the Timehri Rifle Ranges, expressed the association’s pride and joy at being able to host this prestigious event.

”We take note of the fact that many of you have travelled from far and wide to be here and to help us celebrate this activity in Guyana. As you are aware Guyana as a nation began to embrace shooting way back in the 1790’s and this was formalised in 1865 when the Demerara Rifle Club was established.”

It was then known as the British Guiana Rifle Association and now the Guyana Rifle Association.

West informed the participating countries that the GuyanaNRA has continued to work hard and has been able to establish itself as one of the leading competitors in the region.

He also expressed thanks to its members for the hard work they have put into making the Timehri Rifle Ranges as one of the best in the world today.

”We can assure you that for the week you are here that your time will be well spent, enjoy the shooting, enjoy the Guyanese hospitality, I would say may the best team win; and you know who the best team is?

So today, on behalf of the Patron, His Excellency, the Brigadier David Arthur Granger and on my own behalf, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all of you. I have no doubt that you will find this newly renovated range, that it provides the ideal opportunity to test your considerable shooting skills against our local shooters.”

Immediate Past President of the WIFBSC Trinidadian Norris Gomez read a message from current President, Jamaican Major Ret. John Nelson who is expected to arrive in Guyana today.

Nelson noted that the occasion was a very momentous one for the sport in Guyana and by extension, the West Indies.

”This shoot has been some 18 months in the making, to invite not just the regional shooters but competitors from Canada, Ireland, the Falkland Islands and England is a gigantic operation for us here in the region. The GNRA saw the possibilities and went forward with their plans.

These plans involved extending the range from its previous 12 targets to 24.

This could have never happened without the coming on board of the Guyana Defence Force.

Completion of the range represented just a piece of the puzzle as the GDF through its Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West committed a full complement of marking staff to remain with us for the entire week’s shooting.”

Nelson expressed the sincere gratitude of the WIFBSC to West and the GDF for their partnership in not only refurbishing the ranges but ensuring the championships are efficiently run.

Fullbore Captain Persaud also came in for special praise by Nelson who said he would have been in contact with him almost on a daily basis, receiving regular updates on the progress of the works.

“So to you and your team, I extend heartiest congratulations.”

Among the dignitaries sharing yesterday’s significant opening were Major General Ret. Norman McLean, Life Member and Former GuyanaNRA Vice President Neville Denny and Mohamed Qualander of Queensway Group of Companies, one of the main sponsors for this week’s championships.

A moments silence after a volley of shots (one for each) was observed in memory of three stalwart shooters who have passed away since the last year’s championships in Antigua. The departed are John Fong Yew of Trinidad and Tobago, Carl Smith of Jamaica and Richard ‘Dickie’ Fields of Guyana.

Action yesterday got underway in blistering sunshine after the ceremonial shot by Brigadier Patrick West with the Individual segment of the championships at the 300, 500 and 600 yards ranges.