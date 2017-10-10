Guyana in safe zone with anti-money laundering fight – AG Chambers

Government has pointed to a US State Department report, published in March 2017, which highlights the progress made by Guyana with respect to its anti-money laundering fight.

With regards to the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT) regime, the Ministry of Legal Affairs/Attorney General Chambers noted that it has satisfied the criteria set by the regulators, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)/Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).

This means that Guyana has exited all follow-up processes and sanctions it was subjected to by those bodies.

“Our exiting the follow-up process was based on the high level commitment given by His Excellency, President David Arthur Granger, to the President to FATF, that his Government will work with the FATF and CFATF to implement the recommendations. Additionally, the President appointed the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Basil Williams S.C., M.P as prime contact for Guyana.”

Prior to 2015, Guyana faced sanctions and blacklisting from the world’s regulators.

Through agreed measures, countries have to pass tougher laws and introduce monitoring systems to ensure dirty monies are not used in the financial systems to back terrorism.

With regards to the US State Department Report, the AG Chambers noted that the report recognized that Guyana “remedied key and core deficiencies previously highlighted by the FATF and CFATF, and has established the requisite legal, regulatory and institutional framework required by both bodies, which culminated in us achieving the level of compliance necessary to exit the third round of Mutual Evaluation and consequentially entered the fourth-round mutual evaluation process”.

Some of the areas of progress were the enactment and/or amendments of several pieces of legislation by the Attorney General Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs (with effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions) relating to confiscation and provisional measures; financial institution secrecy; customer due diligence; financial transparency and beneficial ownership; reporting of suspicious transactions; targeted financial sanctions related to terrorism and terrorist financing; establishment of an AML/CFT supervisory regime and an independent and functioning Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

According to the AG’s Chambers, it is also noted that Guyana implemented comprehensive regulations in most sectors of the economy relating to Customer Due Diligence (CDD), enhanced due diligence for several high-risk groups, including Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and the submission of Suspicious Transactions and other reports to the FIU.

“Laws have also been established to allow for the exchange of intelligence with international law enforcement and other stakeholders in the fight against ML (Money Laundering) and TF (Terrorist Financing). Guyana has also been aggressively pursuing its pending application to become a member of the Egmont Group of international FIUs, which will enhance information sharing and cooperation arrangements with FIUs worldwide.”

Noteworthy, also, is that since this report, Guyana has changed gear and has now intensified its AML/CFT focus towards achieving effectiveness as required in the fourth-round mutual evaluation process.

The fight includes Office of the Attorney General, FIU, Ministry of Finance, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, the Guyana Police Force/Serious Organized Crimes Unit (SOCU), Bank of Guyana, Guyana Revenue Authority and other supervisory authorities (SAs).

“The report acknowledged limited human and technical resources as being a challenge. Progress however continues to be made, as training and other support is being obtained via our international partners and governments. The FIU was provided with additional staffing including a Director and Deputy Director late in 2016, which has enhanced the functional capacity of the unit. Its Financial Analysts and other employees have also been exposed to developmental training locally and internationally.”

The AG’s Chambers disclosed that SOCU has also benefitted with additional staffing and training, but is still below needs, based on the volume of cases being handled.

“They were nevertheless successful in completing several seizures of cash and jewellery under the AMLCFT Act. The FIU has sought to improve public awareness of AMLCFT laws, regulations and procedures via the publishing of guidelines (6 published in 2016/ 2017). It has also completed workshops with all categories of reporting entities (REs) particularly Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) to ensure they understand and meet their reporting and other obligations under the AMLCFT Act.”

Additionally, an AML/CFT Compliance Team was recently established by AG Williams.

One of the Compliance Team’s main objectives is the promotion of collaboration and coordination of AMLCFT actions among the key stakeholders of the country’s AML/CFT Regime. The composition of the team includes heads/senior representatives from the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, SOCU, FIU, Bank of Guyana, and some other Supervisory Authorities.

“Most of the entities of this team, for the very first time, were part of the country’s delegation to the XLV CFATF Plenary held in Trinidad and Tobago in May 2017. Guyana has also actively participated and contributed to the work of the CFATF, by providing technical experts to conduct the mutual evaluations of sister jurisdictions. These are all efforts to facilitate the development of local human resources, to ensure more effective management of Guyana’s AMLCFT agenda.”

Guyana exists in a geographic location that makes it vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing.

“The country remains a transit route for the illicit drug trade; the large cash-based nature of our economy, results in informal networks of cash couriers moving currency to and from the diaspora on behalf of criminals. Public corruption and illegal natural resource extraction and tax evasion are all noted as areas of vulnerability for Guyana. The country has however been demonstrating its commitment to fighting crime and drug trafficking in particular, with several significant drug seizures in recent months,” AG’s Chambers said.