‘Grey Boy’ charged under wrong section of law for alleged threatening language

It appears as though the charge instituted by police against Regan Rodrigues, also known as ‘Grey Boy,’ for allegedly using threatening language to Donna Harcourt, the mother of slain political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing, was filed under the wrong section of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act Chapter 8:02.

Rodrigues, a taxi driver and father of three, appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess on September 28, last, and denied the charge which alleged that on August 12, at Regent and Wellington Streets, Georgetown, he made use of threatening language towards Harcourt.

Rodrigues is out on $10,000 bail.

The matter which was filed in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts was set for ruling yesterday.

However, Magistrate Bess told the court that while compiling his ruling, he recognized that Rodrigues was charged under Section 141 (c) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act Chapter 8:02, instead of Section 141 (a).

According to Section 141(c) Everyone who—“sends or delivers to any person any obscene writing print, engraving, picture, or other representation; or.”

Section 141 (a) states, Everyone who—“makes use of any threatening, abusive, insulting, or obscene language, gesture, or behaviors, or says or sings any insulting or offensive song or ballad, with intent to provoke anyone else to commit a breach of the peace, or whereby a breach of the peace maybe occasioned; or.”

Magistrate Bess explained to the police prosecutor that it would have been fitting for Rodrigues to be charge under Section 141 (a) and not Section 141 (c).

As it relates to whether the statement of the offence can be amended, Magistrate Bess said that he is not aware of any law that permits such. He however explained that provisions are made under Chapter 95 of the Summary Jurisdiction (Procedure) Act Chapter 10:02 for the particulars of the offence to be amended.

Nevertheless, Magistrate Bess adjourned the matter until tomorrow, for the prosecutor to produce cases to support that the court could amend the statement of offence (Section of the law under which the charge was filed.)

Earlier this year, Rodrigues walked out the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court a free man after a murder charge which alleged that on March 10, 2015, at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Courtney Crum-Ewing, was discharged against him by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The bullet-riddled body of Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme East Bank Demerara on March 10, 2015. The 40-year-old was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that police had been looking for Rodrigues the same day he allegedly threatened the woman, but were unable to find him.

It is alleged that Rodrigues threatened to “wipe out” Harcourt for accusing him of killing her son. Harcourt had told Kaieteur News that Rodrigues made the threats to her while she was standing at her stall at Regent and Wellington Streets, Georgetown.

According to the woman, the incident was witnessed by several persons and she later made a report at the Brickdam Police Station.