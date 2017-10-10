GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise League… Yadram, Chandrika fifties earn East Coast meaningless draw

By Sean Devers

Rain, which wiped out 92 minutes of play and half-centuries from 18-year-old Bhaskar Yadram and Rajendra Chandrika denied leaders Essequibo a possible victory against East Coast when their sixth round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League game ended at Tuschen yesterday.

Yadram made 62 from 196 minutes, 124 balls with six fours and a six, while Chandrika, who batted at six, reached the boundary seven times and cleared it once in a carefully compiled unbeaten 57 which took 158 minutes and 92 balls before Chandrika then shared in a unfinished 63-run stand with Amir Khan.

Fast bowler Kevin Gordon finished with 3-23 as the game was called at 16:45 hrs as a draw.

Essequibo remain in the lead with 82.8 points going into their final round game from Friday against third placed West Demerara at Tuschen.

Earlier, East Coast resumed on 51-4 in their second innings, with a lead of 82 and reached 183-7 on a frustrating day for Essequibo, hoping to dismiss last placed East Coast below 150 and chase down the victory target for a fifth win this season.

But rain just before Lunch cut away 23 crucial overs since Umpires deemed that the bowler’s run-ups too wet to facilitate play since the organizers had failed to send sufficient covers for the pitch and the run-ups.

At Lunch, East Coast were in dire straits on 138-7 when night watchman Anthony Ifill, who batted for 78 minutes for 17, was removed to a loose shot off the lively Kevin Gordon at 94-5.

Yadram, overnight on 29 played aggressively and dumped Akenie Adams back over his head for six and soon reached his 50.

But with the score on 114-6 Yadram edged Akenie Adams to slip and Ramnarine Chaitura was run out for two at 120-7.

But the 28-year-old Chandrika, who played five Tests, was joined by Khan and were together when a drizzle accompanied by dark clouds and thunder chased the players off for an early Lunch.

When play eventually resumed in overcast conditions, Chandrika was dropped by Kevin Boodie at slip when he edged a cut at Anthony Adams and the ball went for four and Adams, the second highest wicket-taker with 46 wickets behind Gudakesh Motie’s 59, could not believe his misfortune.

Chandrika, who injured his hand while fielding, and along with Khan who offered excellent support, played responsibly as their at times boring partnership took shape.

Chandrika reached his 50 from 84 balls, 123 minutes with five fours and a six before the new ball was taken after 105 overs with the score on 173-7.

After just evading a short ball from 20-year-old Nealand Cadogan, Khan slashed the next ball for four to third man.

Chandrika thumped Gordon for four before the game was called off.