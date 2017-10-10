COURTS Peewee football 2017… Sophia and St. Pius off to an amazing start

After two rounds of group play in the 2017 Courts Peewee under-11 football tournament at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park ground, St. Pius look the team to beat with their striker Dwayne Baptitse in top form with a table topping 7 goals from just two games. Baptiste, who scored a hat-trick in St. Pius’ first round 6-0 win over F.E. Pollard, followed up on Saturday last with a helmet-trick (4 goals) as St. Pius eased past Soesdyke 5-0.

Following Dwayne Baptitse in the goal scorer chart is Fedel Norville (5 goals) who scored a hat-trick in Stella Maris’ 3-0 victory over Timehri during round 2 play. Also on 5 goals are St. Ambrose’s Jacob Rodney and Plaisance Orphanage’s Jamal Ali who banged in his quintet of goals during the team’s 11-0 demolition of Goed Fortuin.

Sophia Primary is sure to make a strong challenge for the 2017 title after their gritty 1-0 edging of two-time defending champions St. Angela’s Primary during Saturday’s round two play, following their massive 8-0 win over Winfer Gardens in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Winfer Gardens that have lost both their opening games while letting in an immense 15 goals, scoring nil, will be looking to rally their troops come this Saturday as a win is needed to help their hopes of making it out the group.

See below the points standings in the 8 groups after the first two rounds of play.