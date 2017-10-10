Latest update October 10th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COURTS Peewee football 2017… Sophia and St. Pius off to an amazing start

Oct 10, 2017 Sports 0

After two rounds of group play in the 2017 Courts Peewee under-11 football tournament at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park ground, St. Pius look the team to beat with their striker Dwayne Baptitse in top form with a table topping 7 goals from just two games. Baptiste, who scored a hat-trick in St. Pius’ first round 6-0 win over F.E. Pollard, followed up on Saturday last with a helmet-trick (4 goals) as St. Pius eased past Soesdyke 5-0.
Following Dwayne Baptitse in the goal scorer chart is Fedel Norville (5 goals) who scored a hat-trick in Stella Maris’ 3-0 victory over Timehri during round 2 play. Also on 5 goals are St. Ambrose’s Jacob Rodney and Plaisance Orphanage’s Jamal Ali who banged in his quintet of goals during the team’s 11-0 demolition of Goed Fortuin.
Sophia Primary is sure to make a strong challenge for the 2017 title after their gritty 1-0 edging of two-time defending champions St. Angela’s Primary during Saturday’s round two play, following their massive 8-0 win over Winfer Gardens in the opening round.
Meanwhile, Winfer Gardens that have lost both their opening games while letting in an immense 15 goals, scoring nil, will be looking to rally their troops come this Saturday as a win is needed to help their hopes of making it out the group.
See below the points standings in the 8 groups after the first two rounds of play.

More in this category

Sports

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships… CoS officially fires off one-week competition; reopens new Timehri Rifle Ranges

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships… CoS...

Oct 10, 2017

By Franklin Wilson After thanking the visiting nations for travelling hundreds of miles to be in Guyana to celebrate the historic 150th Anniversary of the Guyana National Rifle Association...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary /WIFBSC Individuals – Day 1… Mahendra Persaud with possibles at 500 and 600 takes pole position

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary /WIFBSC Individuals...

Oct 10, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise League… Yadram, Chandrika fifties earn East Coast meaningless draw

GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise League… Yadram,...

Oct 10, 2017

Jiaram is National Senior Draughts Champion

Jiaram is National Senior Draughts Champion

Oct 10, 2017

COURTS Peewee football 2017… Sophia and St. Pius off to an amazing start

COURTS Peewee football 2017… Sophia and...

Oct 10, 2017

RHTY&SC Teams, Dem Life honour Outstanding Teachers

RHTY&SC Teams, Dem Life honour Outstanding...

Oct 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Is we own. It belongs to us

    Guyanese do not need a fortune teller to read their minds. Exxon Mobil most not arrogate to itself, the role of peering into... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]