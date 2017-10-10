Bound bodies of elderly women…Mastermind tells cops accomplice strangled victims

The mastermind in the murders of Constance Fraser, 89, and Phyllis Caesar, 77, has allegedly confessed to being the ringleader of the gang that raided the Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road property last week Monday.

However, Christopher Narine, 37, also known as Christopher Persaud and Imran Khan, told investigators that he did not kill the women. In fact, it was his accomplice, Steven Andrews, called “Jason” who strangled the women for more valuables.

The Albouystown resident was arrested at around noon on Sunday in the Pomeroon River—after being on the run. He was brought to the Brickdam Police Station where he subsequently confessed his involvement in the robbery/murder.

Six suspects, including Narine’s girlfriend, are in custody and are due for court this week. Investigators are said to be tying up the loose ends.

The gang has implicated themselves through confessions from suspects Steven Andrews, 28, and Phillip Suffrien, 24, as well as from $120,000 and other valuables that were recovered from the prime suspect’s girlfriend.

Andrews and Suffrien allege Christopher Narine recruited them. They said that Narine, who they called ‘Chris,’ told them he had broken into the victims’ property before and got “a lot of cash and valuables.”

They decided that they were going to raid the home again, since “it had a lot of money the first time.”

Two Mondays ago, at nightfall, Suffrien kept watch as ‘Chris’ and Andrews climbed into the verandah of the South Road premises.

Once inside the house, the two men immediately started hunting for valuables.

They claimed they had no idea that persons were home until they heard one of the two women snoring.

Andrews confessed that they entered the rooms of the two elderly women and tied them up while they were sleeping. The victims were reportedly bound, with hands behind their backs.

Kaieteur News was informed that Andrews and the mastermind then continued searching the house while demanding their victims disclose where they had their cash.

They reportedly remained in the premises for several hours, eventually leaving early the next morning after battering and strangling their victims.

The killers then headed to the mastermind’s home, where they decided how they would split up the loot.

The gruesome crime was discovered when member of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, which both women attended, turned up at the church and were unable to get inside.

Mrs. Caesar acted as caretaker for the church, and had the code for the church alarm. She also kept the keys for a nearby school in Regent Street.

After observing that the gate to the elderly women’s residence was locked, residents contacted ranks at the Alberttown Police Station. On entering the premises, police found the house ransacked, then located the trussed-up and bound bodies of the two elderly women in separate rooms.