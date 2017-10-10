Latest update October 10th, 2017 12:59 AM

30 blind students completing CXC under BNTF programme

Oct 10, 2017

Ganesh Singh of the Guyana Society for the Blind explaining how the organisation benefitted from the BNTF.

  • US$7.1M targeting agri, small business under new cycle

The agricultural and small business sectors in Guyana are expected to be the main beneficiaries of the 9th cycle of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), which was officially launched yesterday by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan.
BNTF is the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)’s flagship poverty reduction programme which supports intentions such as basic community access to water, sanitation and drainage, education and human resource development.
Minister Jordan said the grants will continue to be assigned to projects “that contribute to poverty reduction through intensive and sustainable economic growth.”
This is the main objective of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) as well as the strategic thrust of the administration.
According to Bernard Lord, Chairman of the Oversight Unit of the Basic Needs Trust Fund, the project is worth US$7.3M, with US$6.1 M coming from the CDB and US$1.2M from Government Counterpart Financing.
The last cycle, according to a Government statement, benefitted several individuals and organisations, one such association is the Guyana Society for the Blind.
Representative of the Guyana Society for the Blind, Ganesh Singh said his organisation, with assistance from the BNTF, was able to acquire equipment benefitting blind students and enabling them to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examination.
“With all of this, we’ve had 30 students completing CXC, and those are students without our intervention and the support of the BNTF, would have been at home and not having a future.” The CDB’s BNTF began in 1979. However, Guyana only started benefitting in 1993.
Guyana has been the leading performer acquiring the largest number of grants and has implemented the largest number of sub-projects.
To date, Guyana has received grant funding of USD$30.1M. Several schools were built under the programme over the years.

