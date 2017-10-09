Somwaru is BCB President but all not well in Berbice cricket

President of the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council, Dhierandranauth Somwaru, was yesterday voted in as the President of the Berbice Cricket Board when their elections were held at the Classic International Hotel and Resort in Corriverton, but the board’s tumultuous existence seems to continue as many questions were raised at the proceedings.

Much debate among majority clubs and sub-association members was the order of the day as many are now contemplating legal proceedings.

The disgruntled members are claiming that the elections were not held in keeping with the Cricket Administration Act, since according to them, some 22 voting delegates were debarred or refused to take part in voting for various reasons.

The media were not allowed to witness the elections.

Former BCB president Roy Baijnauth left the venue, after there were some issues pertaining to the legitimacy of the notices as some club members were seeking entry into the venue. Presidential candidate Hilbert Foster and Colin Bynoe, Chief Executive Officer of the New Amsterdam Hospital, were also refused entry into the venue. Bynoe was expected to perform the duties as the Returning Officer.

When things calmed down, the elections got underway, with heated arguments which could be heard from a distance where the elections were taking place it was stated.

It is understood that former Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) president Drubahdur, was nominated as the Returning Officer by 18 members prior to the start of proceedings, an act which created tension.

Thereafter, in checking the eligibility of potential candidates, four clubs were not allowed voting rights since they failed their constitutional requirements, according to an observer.

It was disclosed that each non playing clubs must pay their respective fees in order to retain voting rights.

The nomination for president was then opened, with Somwaru the first to be nominated, but the process was closed immediately after by the Returning Officer, despite Dennis D’Andrade of the Upper Corentyne sub-association signaling his intention for a nomination bid. This left Somwaru’s competitor Hilbert Foster with no chance of entering the race.

Thereafter, the three sub-associations and five clubs casted their votes, four others did not take part in the process and one was absent it was disclosed.

After Somwaru was installed as President, Imtiaz Bacchus, David Black and Winston Roberts were voted in as the three vice-presidents, while Vickram Seubarran (Secretary), Carol Nurse (Assistant Secretary), Godwyn Allicock (Treasurer) and Leslie Solomon (Assistant Treasurer) were the other executive members chosen.

After the process, Secretary of the GCB Annand Sanasie said the election was held in accordance with the Cricket Administrative Bill. The election was held followed a ruling delivered by Justice Navindra Singh last September 8.