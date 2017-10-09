Smart hospitals project likely by year-end

The much anticipated Smart hospitals project in Guyana is expected to soon commence, as the list of hospitals across the country to benefit from the initiative will be drafted by November.

This was disclosed by a source from the Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) yesterday.

Kaieteur News was informed that the recent two-day seminar held at the Pegasus Hotel was indeed educational for the expectant contractors and designers, who are excited to be part of the project.

Additionally, it was noted that the actual design for the project may take an estimated three to four months before reconstruction actually begins at the selected institutions.

Several Hospitals across Guyana are expected to be upgraded under the title ‘Smart Hospitals’. It is an initiative of the PAHO/WHO that is being financed by the UK Department for International Development (UK DFID).

The project is estimated to cost some $5.4 billion. Hospitals that attract a greater population around the country will be upgraded to meet the demands of its people in both Urban and Hinterland areas under this advancement.

The Smart Hospitals will be environmentally friendly and have structural and operational safety. It seeks to make the hospitals withstand natural disasters and even offer services during those seasons. It promises improved air quality and working conditions while powered by cheaper electricity.

The initiative was implemented for Regional health care facilities in Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Karen Cummings said, “It is important to note that building a Smart Hospital is more than bringing together connected devices on a high speed network infrastructure. It means rethinking the care processes, management systems and even physical facilities to drive a new way of delivering care is to simply introduce the automation and connected devices.”