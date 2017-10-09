Smart hospitals project likely by year-end

Latest update October 9th, 2017 12:55 AM
The much anticipated Smart hospitals project in Guyana is expected to soon commence, as the list of hospitals across the country to benefit from the initiative will be drafted by November.
This was disclosed by a source from the Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) yesterday.
Kaieteur News was informed that the recent two-day seminar held at the Pegasus Hotel was indeed educational for the expectant contractors and designers, who are excited to be part of the project.
Additionally, it was noted that the actual design for the project may take an estimated three to four months before reconstruction actually begins at the selected institutions.
Several Hospitals across Guyana are expected to be upgraded under the title ‘Smart Hospitals’. It is an initiative of the PAHO/WHO that is being financed by the UK Department for International Development (UK DFID).
The project is estimated to cost some $5.4 billion. Hospitals that attract a greater population around the country will be upgraded to meet the demands of its people in both Urban and Hinterland areas under this advancement.
The Smart Hospitals will be environmentally friendly and have structural and operational safety. It seeks to make the hospitals withstand natural disasters and even offer services during those seasons. It promises improved air quality and working conditions while powered by cheaper electricity.
The initiative was implemented for Regional health care facilities in Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Karen Cummings said, “It is important to note that building a Smart Hospital is more than bringing together connected devices on a high speed network infrastructure. It means rethinking the care processes, management systems and even physical facilities to drive a new way of delivering care is to simply introduce the automation and connected devices.”
Oct 09, 2017Harrison gives thumbs up for impressive Range By Franklin Wilson Captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Mahendra Persaud has informed that all systems are in place for the start...
Oct 09, 2017
Oct 09, 2017
Oct 09, 2017
Oct 09, 2017
Oct 09, 2017
Today’s article concludes the three-part series on the 60th birthday of the People’s National Congress.... more
There was once a man who lived in Guyana who used to pretend that he was a certified medical doctor from an international... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]