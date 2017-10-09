Night spots cleared to have gambling machines

The Guyana Lottery Company (GLC) has been given permission to dispatch scores of gambling machines to several night spots across Guyana. These machines are similar to those used in casinos.

However, the real deal as to what is governing this operation is yet to be known. Government is claiming that it is an agreement between the Gaming Authority and the Guyana Lottery Company. But the Gaming Authority is claiming that the agreement is with government and GLC.

At least three entertainment spots in the city have approximately 60 casino machines at their premises collectively. Blue Martini has 25, Seeta’s Bar – 10 and Rocky’s Hotel – 25. These machines are loaded with games almost identical to those that are at the Princess Casino.

The system to operate the machines is quite similar as well. One can insert from $100 up to pay the machine, while, at the Casino the minimum is $500. If a gambler wins, and he or she chooses to cash out, the machine ejects a slip that has to be taken to the counter at the bars and gamblers are handed their winnings.

This is the exact process at Princess Casino. One distinct difference between the system at the casinos and those at the bars is that all gamblers must present a form of identification before entering the casino, as those below 18 are not allowed to enter the premises. However, that is not the same state of play at the bars.

Under the Amendments to and Regulations made under the Prevention of Gambling Act, casinos were legally permitted to be established in Guyana with regional allocations. A minimum of three casinos can be established in Region Four. However, to qualify for a licence, an applicant must have a new 150 room hotel facility of four star status. This requirement was intended to boost the tourism sector and to provide employment for Guyanese. This requirement, therefore, would have disqualified persons who do not have the financial ability to make the substantial investments, which are required.

The permission now being granted for these mini-casinos to be proliferated at these night spots seems to be in conflict with the Prevention of Gambling Act and the Regulations.

Canadian Bank Note, through its agent Guyana Lottery Company (GLC) is operating in Guyana under an agreement whereby the Government of Guyana has authorized the GLC to operate a lottery in Guyana in accordance with the provisions of the Lotteries Act.

However, the machines cannot be classified as lotteries. Therefore, the operation is in breach of the agreement between GLC and the Government of Guyana. It also breaches the Lotteries Act as well as the Prevention of Gambling Act and its Regulations.

The Gaming Authority, which legally has oversight for operations similar to this, has indicated that it had nothing to do with the agreement. Chairman of the Gaming Authority, Roysdale Forde, told this newspaper that the Lottery Company had a direct agreement with the Government of Guyana.

General Manager of the Guyana Lottery Company Tracey Lewis told Kaieteur News that the machines are allowed under an agreement with the government.

When asked how recent the agreement was made, Lewis indicated that she would put her response in writing and get back to Kaieteur News.

This was over a week ago, Lewis never made contact since.

The Manager is the wife of Stephen Lewis who happens to be Forde’s partner in the same law firm.

At the most recent post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon was asked about the agreement. Harmon was questioned about how recent the agreement was made and was also asked to say under what law such an agreement can be allowed. Harmon claimed ignorance of the entire arrangement.

He said that that is the business of the Gaming Authority and that the APNU+AFC administration will not get involved in the business of an independent body.