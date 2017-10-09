Inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal C/Ship…Sparta Boss win again, African team winless

When the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment futsal tournament continued on Saturday night at the National Gymnasium, Broad Street bounced back after their first round loss with a commanding 6-2 victory over the hyped African team that have in their ranks GFC’s striker Benjamin Opara. Daniel Favourite opened the scoring in the 3rd minute for Broad Street before Opara equalized 2 minutes later. Broad Street “ballers” then banged in 5 more goals before Benjamin’s brother, Kenneth Opara scored a consolation.

North Ruimveldt and Albouystown played the only match that was drawn after full-time. The final score was 2-2 but Albouystown prevailed after Penalty kicks 2-1.

Selwyn Williams, Stephon McLean, Runel Gordon and Jermaine Beckles each scored in Back Circle’s 4-0 win over the winless MBK All-Stars. MBK All Stars follows the African team, Tucville and Dave & Celina’s All Stars as the only teams without a win. The African team have conceded 8 goals, the most, while MBK have conceded 7.

The feature game on Saturday was a perfect climax as the celebrated Sparta Boss futsal team edged Swag Entertainment 3-2 to top their group after 2 rounds of play. Sparta scorers were Sheldon Shepherd, Calvin Moore and Eusi Phillips who found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the game for the win. Both of Swag’s goals were equalizers, first Shane Luckie who netted in the 6th minute then Deon Charter who scored in the 14th.

Matches will continue on tomorrow night at the national Gymnasium with 8 clashes. See fixtures below.

Game 1: Swag Entertainment vs. African Team-19:00hrs

Game 2: MBK All-Stars vs. Tucville-19:30hrs

Game 3: Hustlers vs. New Market Street-20:00hrs

Game 4: Future Stars vs. Dave and Celina’s-20:30hrs

Game 5: Gold is Money vs. North Ruimveldt-21:00hrs

Game 6: Albouystown-A vs. Silver Bullets-21:30hrs

Game 7: Back Circle vs. Leopold Street-22:00hrs

Game 8: Sparta Boss vs. Broad Street-22:30hrs