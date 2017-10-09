GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships…All systems a go for today’s historic start

Harrison gives thumbs up for impressive Range

By Franklin Wilson

Captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Mahendra Persaud has informed that all systems are in place for the start of today’s historic 150th Anniversary of the local association which also coincides with the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Shooting Championships.

All the action will unfold at the newly refurbished Timehri Rifle Ranges which has been given the thumbs up by the respectable Phil Harrison, Chairman of the International Confederation of Fullbore Rifle Associations (ICFRA) Commonwealth Committee who will be serving as the Chief Range Officer for these championships.

Harrison ahs performed similar duties at numerous championships around the world including the last Palma World Championships held in Ohio, USA.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport during last evening’s Meet and Greet of the competing teams, Persaud indicated that yesterday’s practice session involving the competing nations went well with most of the targets being utilised.

“The marking was excellent with the shooters complimenting the markers. “

The experienced marksman indicated that there was one issue with a few blown primers which simply means that the rifle chambers were too tight or the ammunition was getting too hot.

“This is one of the reasons why we were trying to get the ammunition in early to test it. We needed to test it because over here is hot. We have put measures in place to keep the ammunition cool and this was related to the shooters by the Chief Range Officer said during his remarks to the participants.”

The GuyanaNRA is being touted as the second oldest association in the world and today’s action will get underway with his Excellency, President David Granger, who holds the portfolio as Patron of the association unveiling the new sign for the Timehri Rifle Ranges, unveiling of the country flags and brief remarks by Granger before his fires the first shot to get action underway.

The Individual championships will get cracking by 10:00hrs and this is anticipated to be very exciting with the likes of the British, Canadian, Irish and Caribbean shooters both males and females all in contention at the 300, 500 and 900 yards ranges.

Close to one hundred participants are listed to take aim at the targets over the next three days in these championships which has at stake the beautiful 150th Trophy and bragging rights. The top 60 shooters will advance to the final day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, representatives of the three main sponsors for this historic championship joined the shooters last evening for the Meet and Greet. Mohamed Qualander of Queensway Group of Companies, Harold Hopkinson of Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. and Hemant Narine of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. were on hand to mix and mingle with the competitors.