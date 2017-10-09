Group to launch programme for Special Education Needs Children

A group called “Alliance for Children with Special Education Needs” (ACSEN) will launch initiatives for these children soon, says its founder, Sherwin Fraser.

The group will target students between five to 18 who have various disabilities.

ACSEN will collaborate with community groups and NGOs to render its expertise.

Fraser stated that one of the main aims of the group is to ensure that children with special needs, particularly in rural communities, receive the necessary support that will enable them to maximise their potential.

He further noted that the group has a number of individuals with the knowledge and skills of working with children with special needs, and this will see positive impact for many students and families.

Sherwin Fraser is an Australian-trained Education Specialist with vast experience in behavioural and other interventions for children with special needs.

In 2013, he piloted a major intervention programme for students with learning difficulties in the Trafalgar/Union community, West Coast Berbice, which was partially funded by the Australian Government Direct Aid Program (DAP).

Since then he has been involved in many other voluntary initiatives, including workshops for teachers at special schools.

He was recipient of the Marg Csapo Award 2017 and recently participated in the 15th Biennial Conference of the International Association of Special Education (IASE) in Perth Australia.

The International Association of Special Education is an international professional organisation devoted to the development of special education through projects, events and activities aimed at making a difference in the lives of children with special needs.

The conference was held under the theme “Addressing the Exceptional Needs of the Whole Child: Embracing the Future”.

Sherwin Fraser stated that the knowledge and skills gained from the conference will also be used to help children with special needs, community groups as well as teachers of special schools.

Fraser noted that ACSEN is also working to train its members and other individuals with interest in SEN to produce high quality research on issues relevant to special education, since he believes that this can influence policy and promote effective delivery of special education services in Guyana.

Fraser added that he is focusing on special education because that is the area in which he was trained in Australia.

He said that the group also focus on children with special needs because they are more vulnerable and at risk of exclusion from meaningful participation in social, educational, recreational and cultural spheres of life in Guyana.

Sherwin noted that the group has a passion for the welfare of children with special needs and all their voluntary work will be done on weekends.