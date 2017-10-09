GNIC, GRA sign MOU for fixed and movable scanners

Latest update October 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) for scanners to be placed in the GNIC premises.
This is according to GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia.
Recognising the need to improve efficiency and reducing downtime, Statia said that the Authority re-introduced the Post Clearance Audit and allowed containers of reputable importers to be done on site. He noted that GRA also introduced the Trusted Trader Programme which ensures that by meeting certain criteria, containers are expeditiously cleared thereby reducing demurrage fees and downtime.

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

The Commissioner General said that after deliberations with wharf owners, and looking at alternative sites, a MoU was signed with the GNIC for the location of both a fixed and a movable scanner on its premises.
The tax chief said that this site is expected to be completed by December 2017, and will house the movable scanner presently in GRA’s possession, while the fixed scanner will arrive in Guyana in early 2018 through a grant from the People’s Republic of China.
As a prelude to ASYCUDA system, Statia said that requests are now being made for advance electronic manifests, thereby allowing profiling prior to ports and allowing for easier and faster clearing of containers.

