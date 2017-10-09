GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Upper Corentyne beat East Bank

West Dem draw with Lower Corentyne

At Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne beat East Bank by 87 runs, Upper Corentyne declared at 291 for the loss of 3 wickets giving them a 313 lead. Kandasammy Surujnarine top scored with a 150 off 191 balls, Balchand Baldeo made 79 and Rajiv Ivan 31.

East Bank then needed 314 for victory were unable to reach the target; being bowled out for 227. Ronaldo Ali Mohamed top scored with 96 off 90 balls, while Daniel Barker made 31 and Colin Benn 30. Bowling for Upper Corentyne, Clinton Pestano (2-23), Eon Hooper (2-53) and Shawn Pereira (3-72) were the wicket takers.

At Young Warriors, West Demerara and Lower Corentyne played to a draw after West Demerara declaring at 206 for 4. Akshaya Persaud hit an unbeaten 101, while Tevin Imlach made 60. Lower Corentyne were bowled out for 153 with Alex Algoo making 68 not out, and Kassim Khan 24. Akshaya Persaud, Richie Looknauth, Keshram Seyhodan and Mahendra Dhanpaul took 2 wickets each for West Demerara.