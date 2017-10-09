GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Chanderpaul (91), Surujpaul (58) push E’bo closer to title despite Khan’s 5-37

By Sean Devers in Essequibo

Three late afternoon wickets in two overs after Shiv Chanderpaul and Vijai Surujpaul stroked fifties, gave Essequibo the ascendency against East Coast, despite Amir Khan’s 5-75 on day two of their sixth round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League at the Tuschen ground yesterday.

Chanderpaul’s 91 took 126 minutes and 166 balls with nine fours and two sixes, while Vijai Surujpaul made 58 from 125 minutes and 71 balls, decorated with seven boundaries. But only Kemol Savory (20) and Chaitram Persaud (18) past 15 as Essequibo made 258 in reply the East Coast’s first innings score 289.

Leg-spinner Amir Khan captured 5-75 and got support from pacer Kevin Gordon (2-40) and off-spinner Bhaskar Yadram (3-52) for East Coast, who were 51-4 by the close with an overall lead of 82.

A last afternoon burst from Gordon reduced East Coast to 8-3 in four overs as he had Brian Sattuar caught behind for a duck at 4-1 before removing Premchand Sookdeo (4) at 8-3. In between those dismissals, Joshua Persaud (4), at the non-strikers’ end, ran himself out attempting a suicidal single to mid-on to leave the score on 8-2.

The Yadram brothers carried the score to 44 before Kamesh, dropped twice, was LBW for nine to Anthony Adams, who captured 6-81 in the first innings.

Bhaskar, on 29 from 79 balls with five fours, was there at the close and with him was Anthony Ifill, yet to score.

Earlier, Essequibo resumed on 6 without loss and lost Kevin Boodie (16) bowled off the under edge, hooking at a lively Royston Simion at 33-1.

Savory and Surujpaul then built a sound partnership as Savory punched Anthony Ifill imperiously past cover for four before Surujpaul stroked Ifill gloriously past his ankles for four before elegantly cover-driving his for four more.

Surujpaul reached his 50 from 58 balls and 95 minutes with seven fours before Savory fell to Bhaskar Yadram at 82-2, while Surujpaul edged a catch to the keeper off Khan at 108-3.

The 43-year-old Chanderpaul, who has 76 First-Class centuries including 30 at Test level, began cautiously before blossoming to play some well timed and placed shots to teach the young batsmen, interested enough to learn, a batting education.

The biggest crowd of the match was very vocal and most had come to see Chanderpaul bat in hot conditions.

The veteran left-hander clipped Kevin Kowlessar for four before lofting Khan over his head for six and the fans were not disappointed with the exhibition unfolding and by Lunch Essequibo were 161-3.

After the interval, Chaitram Persaud flicked Khan for four, while Chanderpaul pounced on Khan and pulled him for a couple of fours in the over.

Chanderpaul found the gaps with surgical precision and a dismissive pull off Simion brought up his 50 in 118 minutes, from 97 balls with five fours and six before Persaud was caught behind off Simion at 182-4 to break the 76-run stand.

Mark Williams (11) was caught and bowled by Khan at 201-5 before Anthony Adams (4) pushed forward to Khan and was well taken by a diving Ryan Adams (sub) at short-leg at 114-6.

It was soon 225-7 when Kevin Christian (5) fell to Khan who also removed Akenie Adams for one to leave Essequibo on 245-8 and evidently the manner of dismissals, demonstrated that the young batsmen were not paying any attention to the way Chanderpaul was playing. The demise of Adams forced Chanderpaul to try to score quicker and he responded by dumping Khan over his head for six, sweeping him for four to move into the 80s.

But in an attempt to go over the top, the former West Indies Captain with the second most Test runs by a West Indian, was taken at point off Yadram at 249-9 before Yadram got rid of Nealand Cadogan (6) to end the innings.

Today is the final day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:12hrs.