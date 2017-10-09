Exxon tun a fortune teller

ExxonMobil talking like dem people who talking through dem puppet without moving dem lips. That is because dem talking through de newspaper.

Sunday ExxonMobil seh through a two-page ad a common question in the minds of all Guyanese is ‘Can I get a job?”

When you got wealth, nobody should give you a job. When you rich you does sit down, cock up you foot and got people wukking fuh you. Guyana find out that it rich suh de Guyanese people want what is rightfully dem own and that is dem fair share.

Jagdeo, that scamp, and Soulja Bai allowing foreigners to come and tek dem eyes and pass people.

People thought Exxon was an expert in extracting oil. Nobody didn’t know dem was fortune tellers. Imagine dem know wha going through people mind.

Dem boys remember dem had a few con men who come and seh dem was pundits. Dem advertise just like Exxon how dem could fix everybody problems. Well one day de Waterfalls boss man meet wid one of dem face to face.

As soon as de pandit look in de boss man face, he tell de boss, “You got plenty problems.”

De boss man tell him he got a big problem. “You could see it?” De pandit seh yes. De boss man grab he hand and ask if he could solve it. De pandit seh yes. Then de boss man ask him if he could see that de boss man want to have sex wid him.

Dem boys never see a pandit try fuh drag away he hand; he eye open bigger than ExxonMobil ears, nose and eyes. When de boss man loose he hand, he run. He never even go back to he house.

Dem boys seh since Exxon is a fortune teller dem must come and face de Guyanese people. Dem got nuff who want to do that same thing to Exxon which is wha Exxon do to dem other countries.

Talk half and don’t pretend to be a fortune teller.