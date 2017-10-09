Diamond/Grove NDC appeals for Govt. support to fix deplorable roads

The Diamond/Grove Neighbouring Democratic Council (NDC) is appealing to government for financial assistance to fix the deplorable roads and other infrastructure in the large East Bank Demerara community.

The area has the second largest population under the NDC.

When Kaieteur News asked the residents of the area how long the roads have been in such a condition, they responded that the roads have been that way for the past two years.

The Chairman of the Diamond NDC, Mr. Bharrat Narine stated that they are currently repairing the main entrance to the Diamond Housing and from the Public road to the Second Bridge into the village. .

He also stated that the NDC is seeking solutions to their problems but the magnitude of the situation is way beyond its powers.

Narine stated that many of the roads in the area are ‘mud roads’; and the NDC does not have the machines, the workforce or materials that would enable construction and repairs.

He also stated that the work being done also depends on the weather because when it rains, the roads become flooded and the vehicles or machinery cannot enter.

He also stated that the estimated cost to repair all the roads under the NDC is over $1B. He also said that the NCD has not collected enough revenue, in taxes from residents.

Narine said that he had sent letters to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in early January and that the NDC received a $4M subvention from the Ministry of Infrastructure to repair roads in Eleventh Street and ‘Back Squatters’ area.

He also stated that the kokers have been broken and that when it rains or there is high tide, the area becomes flooded and that they are facing abandoned vehicles and illegal shops on squatter lands.

Narine also said that the NDC does not have the enforcement personnel to respond to offences that occur in the area.

The Chairman reiterated that the NDC tried to dig drains but this does not stop the flooding of the area and that some of the roads cost around $30 to $40 million dollars to repair.

He also stated that he is trying to contact the relevant organisations but the only solution to all the problems facing the communities under the NDC is through Government assistance.