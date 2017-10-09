Courts awards three with scholarships

Courts Guyana Limited awarded three deserving students with scholarships after they met the expectations of the entity.

The brief award ceremony took place Saturday last at the company’s Main Street location.

Finance Director, Neil Boucher told the awardees that many had applied, but only the most qualified were selected.

“You have been blessed (with) the opportunities being given to you. There are many applicants who came through and went through, but you were chosen.”

Boucher encouraged the awardees to continue to work hard and keep the impressive scores, while informing the audience that education is one of three aspects that gain much support and attention from the company. The other two are sports and community development projects.

The awardees were selected using a drafted criterion, inclusive of an interview and a series of background tests to ensure that the recipients are definitely in need of the scholarship.

Students seeking a degree in education were among those who benefitted.

The Finance Director seized the opportunity to laud their loyal customers who continue to lend unending support, hence making such contributions a reality.

One beneficiary said she was elated at being selected. She said the scholarship will take a lot of finances “off her plate”, while another sought to thank the entity.