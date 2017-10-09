Latest update October 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Courts awards three with scholarships

Oct 09, 2017 News 0

Courts Guyana Limited awarded three deserving students with scholarships after they met the expectations of the entity.
The brief award ceremony took place Saturday last at the company’s Main Street location.
Finance Director, Neil Boucher told the awardees that many had applied, but only the most qualified were selected.
“You have been blessed (with) the opportunities being given to you. There are many applicants who came through and went through, but you were chosen.”
Boucher encouraged the awardees to continue to work hard and keep the impressive scores, while informing the audience that education is one of three aspects that gain much support and attention from the company. The other two are sports and community development projects.
The awardees were selected using a drafted criterion, inclusive of an interview and a series of background tests to ensure that the recipients are definitely in need of the scholarship.

Finance Director, Neil Boucher (back left) flanked by staff of Courts, Guyana, and recipients of scholarships

Students seeking a degree in education were among those who benefitted.
The Finance Director seized the opportunity to laud their loyal customers who continue to lend unending support, hence making such contributions a reality.
One beneficiary said she was elated at being selected. She said the scholarship will take a lot of finances “off her plate”, while another sought to thank the entity.

More in this category

Sports

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships…All systems a go for today’s historic start

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships…All...

Oct 09, 2017

Harrison gives thumbs up for impressive Range By Franklin Wilson Captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Mahendra Persaud has informed that all systems are in place for the start...
Read More
GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Chanderpaul (91), Surujpaul (58) push E’bo closer to title despite Khan’s 5-37

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Chanderpaul...

Oct 09, 2017

Somwaru is BCB President but all not well in Berbice cricket

Somwaru is BCB President but all not well in...

Oct 09, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Upper Corentyne beat East Bank

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League…Upper...

Oct 09, 2017

Inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal C/Ship…Sparta Boss win again, African team winless

Inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal...

Oct 09, 2017

GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s…Guyana Defence Force drill Police Falcons 62-10

GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s…Guyana Defence Force...

Oct 09, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Fake qualifications

    There was once a man who lived in Guyana who used to pretend that he was a certified medical doctor from an international... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]