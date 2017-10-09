Bound bodies of elderly women…Mastermind captured at Pomeroon as cops prepare to charge killers

They’re now all in the bag.

Police have finally captured the ringleader of the gang which terrorized, robbed, bound and eventually killed 89-year-old Constance Fraser, and 77-year-old Phyllis Caesar a week ago.

Albouystown resident Christopher Narine, 37, also known as Christopher Persaud and Imran Khan, was arrested at around noon yesterday in the Pomeroon River.

A release stated that ranks from Georgetown, led by a senior officer, went to Karawab, Pomeroon River, some 65 miles from Charity, Pomeroon, Essequibo, where they arrested the prime suspect in the two murders.

He was brought back to Georgetown and was being questioned up to late yesterday.

Six suspects, including Narine’s girlfriend, are now in custody and are due for court this week.

The gang has implicated themselves through confessions from suspects Steven Andrews, 28, and Phillip Suffrien, 24, as well as from $120,000 and other valuables that were recovered from the prime suspect’s girlfriend.

Andrews and Suffrien allege Christopher Narine recruited them.

They said that Narine, who they called ‘Chris,’ told them he had broken into the victims’ Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road property before and got “a lot of cash and valuables.”

They decided that they were going to raid the home again, since “it had a lot of money the first time.”

Two Mondays ago, at nightfall, Andrews kept watch as ‘Chris’ and Suffrien climbed into the verandah of the South Road premises.

Once inside the house, the two men immediately started hunting for valuables.

They claimed they had no idea that persons were home until they heard one of the two women snoring.

Suffrien confessed that they entered the rooms of the two elderly women and tied them up while they were sleeping.

The victims were reportedly bound, with hands behind their backs.

Kaieteur News was informed that the 24-year-old man and the mastermind then continued searching the house while demanding their victims disclose where they had their cash.

They reportedly remained in the premises for several hours, eventually leaving early Tuesday morning after battering and strangling their victims.

The killers then headed to the mastermind’s home, where they decided of how they would split up the loot.

The gruesome crime was discovered when member of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, which both women attended, turned up at the church and was unable to get inside.

Mrs. Caesar acted as caretaker for the church, and had the code for the church alarm. She also kept the keys for a nearby school in Regent Street.

After observing that the gate to the elderly women’s residence was locked, residents contacted ranks at the Alberttown Police Station.

On entering the premises, police found the house ransacked, then located the trussed-up and bound bodies of the two elderly women in separate rooms.

They are likely to be laid to rest on Wednesday.