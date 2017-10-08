West Berbice defeat Georgetown by eight wickets

Latest update October 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

West Berbice defeated Georgetown by eight wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana Inc Jaguars three-day franchise league continued yesterday.
In reply to Georgetown first innings score of 155, West Berbice resumed on their overnight 226-8 and were dismissed for 231 at Bush Lot. Shimron Hetmyer struck 137. Bowling for Georgetown, Gajanan Suknanan grabbed 5 for 75.
Trailing by 75, Georgetown folded for 151 in their second turn at the crease to set West Berbice 77 for victory. Ovid Richardson made 24, Martin Pestano-Belle 23, skipper Paul Wintz 23 not out and Sunil Singh 17. Bowling for West Berbice, Gudakesh Motie bagged 5 for 35 and Andrew Dutchin 3 for 55. West Berbice reached their target for the loss of two wickets.
At Young Warriors, West Demerara were bowled out for 331 batting first with Tevin Imlach scoring 119 and Richie Looknauth 45; Karan Arjpaul claimed 4-56 and Kassim Khan 3-81.
In reply, Lower Corentyne were 146 for 8 at stumps. Alex Algoo is unbeaten on 61, while Khan made 25. Bowling for West Demerara, Mahendra Dhanpaul, Keshram Seyhodan and Akshay Persaud each picked up two wickets.

