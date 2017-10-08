West Berbice defeat Georgetown by eight wickets

Latest update October 8th, 2017 12:55 AM
West Berbice defeated Georgetown by eight wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana Inc Jaguars three-day franchise league continued yesterday.
In reply to Georgetown first innings score of 155, West Berbice resumed on their overnight 226-8 and were dismissed for 231 at Bush Lot. Shimron Hetmyer struck 137. Bowling for Georgetown, Gajanan Suknanan grabbed 5 for 75.
Trailing by 75, Georgetown folded for 151 in their second turn at the crease to set West Berbice 77 for victory. Ovid Richardson made 24, Martin Pestano-Belle 23, skipper Paul Wintz 23 not out and Sunil Singh 17. Bowling for West Berbice, Gudakesh Motie bagged 5 for 35 and Andrew Dutchin 3 for 55. West Berbice reached their target for the loss of two wickets.
At Young Warriors, West Demerara were bowled out for 331 batting first with Tevin Imlach scoring 119 and Richie Looknauth 45; Karan Arjpaul claimed 4-56 and Kassim Khan 3-81.
In reply, Lower Corentyne were 146 for 8 at stumps. Alex Algoo is unbeaten on 61, while Khan made 25. Bowling for West Demerara, Mahendra Dhanpaul, Keshram Seyhodan and Akshay Persaud each picked up two wickets.
Oct 08, 2017The Berbice Cricket Board today, Sunday 2017.10.08, would be holding its Annual General Elections a release from that body indicated. The elections would be the first to be held since December 2014...
Oct 08, 2017
Oct 08, 2017
Oct 08, 2017
Oct 08, 2017
Oct 08, 2017
This country has one of the world’s smallest populations. We don’t have 800,000 citizens living in Guyana. In a thinly... more
The Minister of Finance has identified a human capacity problem within the government which it is implied is contributing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]