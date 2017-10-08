The ubiquity of Guyana’s psychic destruction

This country has one of the world’s smallest populations. We don’t have 800,000 citizens living in Guyana. In a thinly populated society, news travels fast. News travels faster than sound these days because of the internet and social media. I’ll give you a vivid example of how the internet has made Guyana into a tiny enclave

On the stroke of midnight in July 2012 outside Parliament of Hadfield Street at a 24-hour vigil we kept under the name People’s Parliament founded as a reaction to the July 2012 shooting to death of three Linden protestors, I was viciously attacked as I went to my car outside DEMICO. There was a huge crowd and the police got involved.

I went home after 1 am and mentioned not a word to my wife. The next morning my wife called me angrily. She was livid. She told me about the attack. I asked how she knew. She said all her workmates have it on the news on their phone. All of her workmates resided far out of Georgetown, some as far as Tuschen.

In a small country like this, news about events in Georgetown reaches people in Regions 2, 3, 5, 7 and 10 as soon as it happens. Those far-away folks get it on their smart phones.

The point is in a small population people know what goes on. Yet people get murdered, robbed and needlessly endanger their lives on the seawall. And why? Because there is a colossal psychic dissolution in this country.

Name any human in this entire land that would be aware more than any other Guyanese that the Camp Road to Ogle seawall is dangerous at nights, and it would be a policeman. Yet the leader of the highly elite squad, the SWAT team, was alone on the Industry seawall and got robbed.

You simply cannot count the number of times people got robbed with many being murdered on that section of the seawall yet a single couple can be seen every night on that site with just them and the night sky above. We just don’t know how many of them were robbed and raped. After the SWAT leader was robbed, I saw a couple on the Subryanville seawall last night and the place was desolate.

When I leave Kaieteur News, I take Clive Lloyd Drive and head east on the Atlantic highway or the old highway as some would refer to it as against the Railway Embankment. There isn’t a night I wouldn’t see a couple on that lonely seawall. I believe that many of them did not make it back to home safely. People do not like to report rape incidents. I could understand in very large populations, citizens would not know everything that happens but in Guyana people know the danger on that seawall.

How do you explain this self-destruction? What was the SWAT leader doing at 9.15 pm on that desolate city wall? Why is it tonight if you drive pass the Russian Embassy, you will see a couple all cuddled up waiting to become victims of sadistic robbers? The explanation is psychic nihilism (see my column of Thursday, September 28, 2017, “There is a colossal, psychic breakdown in Guyana.”)

I see this psychic vacuum each day in my life. I rang the National Library to ask them to report to GWI a water leak under the road (Church Street). It was beginning to undermine the street. GWI said they never got a call from the library. I rang GWI’s customer service dept. itself. The leak unit told me it did not get the report. Three weeks after I highlighted that situation in my column, I contacted the leak unit myself. It has been fixed. It would have remained there if I didn’t communicate with the water waste unit.

Let me end this column with another manifestation of the psychic breakdown. A 65-year-old missionary was remanded on the charge of possession of one and a half gram of cocaine. All the newspapers reported his weak physical position and his inability to hear properly. Are we playing with trouble? Suppose children and grandchildren that a 65-year-old man brought up, see their elderly loved one being refused bail and decide to do something erratic.

Why in this civilised world a 65-year-old man cannot get bail for one and a half gram of cocaine but others have secured bail for trafficking in 187 pounds. Yes, you read correctly, 187 pounds. If you weigh a 187 pounds of chicken that could very well sink a cruise ship bigger than the Titanic. Both the Titanic and Guyana sunk a long time ago.