Latest update October 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Orealla villagers benefit from musical instruments

Oct 08, 2017 News 0

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, who is also responsible for Culture, Youth and Sports, recently made a contribution of musical instruments and other equipment to the villagers of Orealla, in the Corentyne.

Minister Norton and Village Councillor, Carl Peneux.

This donation was made last week during the Minister’s visit to the community.
The Ministry of Social Cohesion Facebook page said, “The Minister made a trip to the community last weekend and observed the need for more musical instruments and equipment in order for more persons, particularly youths to be musically trained.”
The donation was made by Minister Norton and was gladly received by the Orealla Village Council, Carl Peneux.
Peneux was thrilled about the contribution and at the Minister keeping his promise.
The donation included an electronic keyboard, two electric guitars and an electronic bass.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

BCB Elections set for today

BCB Elections set for today

Oct 08, 2017

The Berbice Cricket Board today, Sunday 2017.10.08, would be holding its Annual General Elections a release from that body indicated. The elections would be the first to be held since December 2014...
Read More
13th Hand in Hand NP Cycle Meet …Geron Williams takes main event; Nigel Duguid wins juvenile contest

13th Hand in Hand NP Cycle Meet …Geron...

Oct 08, 2017

2017 COURTS PEE WEE …St. Angela’s suffer first lost in 2 years during action packed day

2017 COURTS PEE WEE …St. Angela’s suffer...

Oct 08, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Surujnarine (101), Baldeo (75) share double century stand

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Surujnarine...

Oct 08, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …E/Coast stumble after century opening stand

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …E/Coast...

Oct 08, 2017

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Teams set to practice today ahead of shoot off tomorrow; Jamaica out

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC...

Oct 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]