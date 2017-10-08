Orealla villagers benefit from musical instruments

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, who is also responsible for Culture, Youth and Sports, recently made a contribution of musical instruments and other equipment to the villagers of Orealla, in the Corentyne.

This donation was made last week during the Minister’s visit to the community.

The Ministry of Social Cohesion Facebook page said, “The Minister made a trip to the community last weekend and observed the need for more musical instruments and equipment in order for more persons, particularly youths to be musically trained.”

The donation was made by Minister Norton and was gladly received by the Orealla Village Council, Carl Peneux.

Peneux was thrilled about the contribution and at the Minister keeping his promise.

The donation included an electronic keyboard, two electric guitars and an electronic bass.