Kiln-dried, dressed lumber for hurricane-affected islands

-83 Guyanese to return home

A Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway lumber establishment has come on board with at least three containers of dressed lumber to several hurricane-hit islands.

According to Justin and George Bulkan, directors of Bulkan Timber Works Inc., several employees of clients in Dominica were badly affected, with a number of persons without any roofs.

“We just could not sit back and allow one of our clients to suffer this. We have packed a container of high-end, kiln-dried lumber for them. We are in the processing of packing a few more,” Justin explained.

According to George, the Bulkan’s, which operates several wood kilns in what was once a glass factory, the cost of the wood is over $10M.

“Dominica has been a client and we are sending this lumber so they can use. We could not turn our backs on people who needed.”

Bulkan has a number of large clients in Dominica, including one of the most prominent resorts there.

Dominica was badly hit when Hurricane Maria, a Category Five force, barreled down, causing widespread damage.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, lost his roof and had major damage on his home. There were deaths on the island.

“We are looking at sending lumber also to other affected islands and awaiting some data before we send off the second container.”

Bulkan’s sister company, Superior Shingles and Wood Products Inc, located in the same compound at Yarrowkabra, is also contemplating sending a shipment to affected areas, including Dominica and Barbuda.

On Friday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said that Guyana is bringing back 83 nationals who resided in the Caribbean and have been affected by the recent hurricanes.

At a post-Cabinet press briefing, the media were informed that local airline, Jags Aviation Incorporated, Roraima Airways, Fly Jamaica Airways, Air Services Limited, Hopkinson Mining Aviation have all donated their services to aid in the transportation of affected persons, free of cost.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon said upon their return to Guyana, persons will be residing with their relatives. For those who have not yet identified their family members in Guyana, the Ministry of Citizenship has been working to locate their relatives.

If this should prove unsuccessful, the returnees will be housed at the Hugo Chavez Rehabilitation Centre, or at locations provided by the Guyana Relief Council.

It was also reported that a total of 11 containers have been dispatched to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency (CDEMA), who will distribute as they see fit.

The project to aid the countries is twofold. The first phase will be to ship containers with food supplies, while the second will be to dispatch containers with building materials.