Killers burned block maker’s body twice

The men who killed blockmaker, Mahendra Ghanie, said they were forced to burn his body twice in separate graves in a desperate bid to conceal evidence of their grisly crime.
The suspects, including the slain man’s employer, have told detectives that they had killed the 21-year-old after he stole two goats belonging to his boss.
The employer is a cattle farmer and tile and blockmaker.
Kaieteur News understands that the employer had fired Ghanie a few days prior to the murder.
But last Monday, he contacted Ghanie under the pretext of rehiring him and asked the blockmaker to turn up for work.
But when he arrived last Monday, the men struck Ghanie on the head. They then dragged the body to the back of the employer’s house, located in the Number 55 cemetery, dumped Ghanie in an already dug shallow grave, then set the corpse alight.
But on checking the next day, they realised that the fire had not completely destroyed the corpse.
They reportedly dumped the remains in another grave and set another fire.
When Ghanie failed to return home or answer his cell phone, his mother, Indranie Seenarine, reported him missing.
Kaieteur News also understands that during a search, residents of the Number 55 Village, reportedly told the missing man’s relatives that they had seen his employer lighting a “big fire” behind his house.
On Friday, while searching near his employer’s house, relatives found fragments of bone in a five feet deep grave in a cemetery yard.
The brother, Razack Ghanie, said that a piece of cloth and parts of a cell phone, were also found in the hole.

