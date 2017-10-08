Judge says BCB elections to go on

Following the ruling by the Honorable Justice Navendra Singh the Berbice Cricket Board Elections must be held today, October 8, and that Vice President Dhieranidranauth Somwaroo ensures that Notices be sent to all parties in accordance with Schedule 3 of the Guyana Cricket Administration Act for the purpose of electing office bearers to the Berbice Cricket Board.

A number of clubs within the BCB had taken the matter back to the judge following what they termed as illegal moves by Somwaroo and his team to flout the judge’s order.

The clubs were complaining that notices were only sent to a selected few clubs whilst others were not notified. In some other cases notices were sent to individual players with their names printed inviting them to vote on Election Day.

It was also circulated that only those invited would be allowed in the election arena.

It was also noted that the election venue was set as the Classic International Hotel at Corriverton Upper Corentyne and not the usual venue at the BCB Office in New Amsterdam.

The infringements were brought to the judge via a motion filed by Executive members Rabindranauth Saywack and Albert Smith.

Somwaroo was thus summoned to court and a hearing held on Thursday in the Berbice High Court before Justice Singh. It was decided that the meeting will go ahead today, beginning at 09:00 hrs at the said venue. It was also decided that only authentic members of the Associations and clubs of the BCB will be allowed to vote. Those members must be on a list or registered members of the said associations and clubs. Their names must be signed and stamped on a letter head or paper with the club stamp or secretary of president signature. No other will be accepted.

The Election Officer will be nominated and elected on the day of the elections by those in attendance. This was agreed to by all parties present.

The associations and clubs expected to participate are – Upper Corentyne, West Berbice and Berbice River Cricket Associations. Blairmont, Albion and Rose Hall Community Centers, Police, Mental Hospital, Mounts Sinai, Kildonan, Bermine Sports Club, Port Mourant, Whim and Chesney Cricket Clubs.

The action was brought by Mr. A. Gossai- Attorney – at law – on behalf of Smith and Saywack. (Samuel Whyte)