Human Rights body recommends police probe into extra judicial killings, prison reform

The Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent (WGPAD), a Human Rights

body established under the purview of United Nations, made recommendations for adequate police probes into extra judicial killings and redress for issues affecting the local prison population.

During a press briefing at the UNDP country office, Brickdam on Friday, Chair of the WGPAD, Dr. Sabelo Gumedze, noted that in its preliminary report, the group highlighted 13 findings and more than 30 recommendations about the human rights situation of people in Guyana.

These include racism and racial discrimination, overcrowding in the prisons, economic deficiencies faced by people of African descent, among others.

“The government should take the necessary measures to guarantee that prompt and impartial inquiries are conducted into all extra-judicial killings by the police, including those targeting people of African descent, perpetrators are prosecuted and effective remedies are provided to victims.”

In his recommendations, Gumedze noted that Guyana “must continue to play an active role in seeking reparatory justice through efforts underway in the CARICOM region, including its 10 Point Action Plan on reparations.”

He spoke specifically about the International Decade wich is a proclamation by the UN General Assembly and a lead agency, aims at strengthening actions and measures to ensure the full realization of the economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights of people of African descent, and their full and equal participation in society.

“The Working Group welcomes the formation of the Guyana Reparations Committee and the government’s commitment to funding it. We also welcome the call by the government for submissions of funding proposals to carry out activities related to the International Decade.”

Gumedze also noted the important role of the media as a public watchdog to ensure “factual and reliable information about people of African descent is reported while refraining from political hate speech and polarization of the society.”

Overall, the Working Group was satisfied with the government’s “willingness to engage in dialogue, cooperation and action to combat racial discrimination.”

The group therefore encouraged the administration to “seriously consider constitutional reform that would reinforce protection and promotion of human rights to address racism and racial discrimination.”

The WPGAD has since presented their preliminary findings and recommendations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The WPGAD will present its final report to the United Nations Human Rights Council in September 2018. However, Gumedze said that the Working Group will still be accepting written submissions until such time.