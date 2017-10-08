GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Shoot/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Teams set to practice today ahead of shoot off tomorrow; Jamaica out

By Franklin Wilson

All systems are in place for what is anticipated to be a keenly contested Guyana National Rifle Association 150th Anniversary Shoot and West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Caribbean championships which will shoot off

tomorrow at the newly refurbished Timehri Rifle Ranges, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Local Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud yesterday confirmed that the hard work of the GuyanaNRA shooters and the Guyana Defence Force will be on display for all competitors to enjoy from today and the next seven days which will see fierce shooting unfolding daily at the individual and team levels.

Persaud, who has led Guyana to multiple Team championships in the Short and Long Range (Guyana are current defending champions) said that there is one disappointment given the fact that Jamaica will not be able to compete due to challenges with their Fireman Board.

Nonetheless, President of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council, Jamaican Captain John Nelson will touch down in Guyana on Tuesday.

Set to practice today are Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Falkland Islands, Ireland/Scotland, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua & Barbuda.

Patron of the association, His Excellency, President David Granger is expected to fire the first shot tomorrow which will signal the start of action with the Individual competition commencing at the 300 Yards range; the first detail will take aim and fire the first sighting shot at 09:00hrs.

Later in the morning, competitors will compete at 500 Yards before taking aim from the 900 yards bank in the afternoon session.

Individual action will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday after which the Grand Aggregate will decide the top 60 shooters who will move on to Thursday’s final day when they will shoot together at the 300, 500 and 600 Yards Ranges.

The top 30 will then move on to the finals which will be shot at the 900 and 1000 Yards Ranges and the last man standing will be crowned the champion.

On Saturday the first team match would take place, the Long Range clash for the newly branded Milex/Crown Mining trophy.

On Sunday’s final day, the prestigious Short Range team match would be contested for the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council trophy. Guyana are the defending champions in both categories.

A new Individual Champion will be crowned as defending champion Jamaican Jose Nunez will not be coming to defend his title. Nunez had dethroned Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite in a close tussle last year in Antigua and Barbuda.

Persaud ended second last year with Braithwaite who had won the Individual title from 2012-2014 placing third. There were no West Indies championships in 2015 as the West Indies competed at the Palma World Championships which took place in Ohio, USA.