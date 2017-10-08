Guyana get some dumb leaders

Is by de grace of de Man above that Guyana still existing after all dem stupid leaders it had and still got.

Dem boys hear when Sam was president he wasn’t only blind, he didn’t have taste. He go to a wedding reception and drink kero fuh coconut water.

When Jagdeo was a li’l boy he use to go in de grocery store wid two dollar and carry home $20 goods.

Then come Donald Dumb. Dem boys hear he wife send him fuh pick up some stuff from de grocery store. She know he head ain’t too right and he don’t remember nuff things. So fuh mek sure he bring home everything, she give him a list.

Milk—$1,000

Beef— $2,000

Oil —$3,000

Fish—$4,000

Chicken —$5,000

Total—$15,000

Donald lef de house around 10 o’clock that morning. At 3 o’clock he nah come back from de grocery store. He wife was so worried she decide to call he cell phone.

‘Hello, Donald, What holding you back? You stay too long. Wha happen?”

Donald seh how he find de milk, de beef, de oil, de fish and de chicken. But I am still looking fuh Total.”

Now come Soulja Bai. He ain’t trust ExxonMobil one moment fuh tell de truth bout how much oil dem find at de bottam deh.

He send Trotty fuh trot down at de bottom of de river wid binoculars to see if Exxon telling de truth. But dem boys see Trotty in a shop de same day when he was suppose to go down and check de oil, drinking beer and eating pone.

Dem see when Trotty go back to Soulja Bai and tell him how Exxon telling de truth.

Soulja Bai seh when Trotty was reporting to him he lips was trembling and he was rolling suh he know Trotty kaking he.

Dem boys hear he went home and tell Sandra Gyal ‘I ain’t able no more. Dem boys giving me too much kak and me too old fuh this thing.

“I going down meself wid de binoculars under de Atlantic Ocean to see fuh meself how much oil deh down deh.”

Talk half and pray that Guyana don’t get no more leader like dem dis.