GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Surujnarine (101), Baldeo (75) share double century stand

As U/C’tyne in charge

An unfinished double century between Kandasammy Surujnarine and Balchand Baldeo left Upper Corentyne large and in charge in their own back-yard against East Bank when stumps were drawn on day two of their sixth round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League contest at Port Mourant yesterday.

Surujnarine is unbeaten on 101 and Baldeo is not out on 75 as they pulverized the East Bank attack on a good track to bat to see their team to 201 without loss by the close in their second innings after East Bank’s first turn at the crease ended at 240. Upper Corentyne had made 262 in their first innings.

West Indies U-16 Captain Sachin Singh reached the boundary seven times and cleared it once in his 192-ball and 222-minute innings, while National U-19 Skipper Renaldo Ali-Mohammed hit eight fours and a six in 55 and batted for 123 minutes and faced 92 balls.

But only Colin Benn (31), batting at number eight, of the other batsmen, reached 15 on the large and windy ground. Leg-spinner Shawn Perrier had 5-67 and off-spinner David Latchaya supported with 2-21.

Earlier, East Bank resumed on 129-3 with Singh on 40 and Ali-Mohammed on 35, and together they took the score to 168 with a 98-run fourth wicket stand with both batsmen reaching half-centuries.

Ali-Mohammed dominated the partnership before he was bowled by off-spinner David Latchaya at 165-4 to trigger a collapse with Singh going LBW to Perreira nine runs later as East Bank slipped to 171-5.

Darshan Persaud (8) was taken at first slip at 178-6 and Daniel Barker (8) was caught at cover 11 runs later as Perrier struck twice in quick succession and it was soon 206-8 when Ershad Ali (10) was bowled by Eon Hooper and by Lunch the score 217-8.

After the interval, Totaram Bishun (14) and Benn carried the score to 219 before Bishun departed and when Benn was last out to give Perriera his fifth wicket East Bank had wasted a promising start.

Scores: Upper Corentyne 262 and 201-0; East Bank 240. (Sean Devers)