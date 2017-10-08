GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …E/Coast stumble after century opening stand

Anthony Adams grabs another 5-for

Essequibo Left-arm spinner Anthony Adams captured his sixth five-wicket haul after Test

opener Rajendra Chandrika and Brian Sattaur had posted 110 for the first wicket for East Coast on the opening day of their sixth round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise game at Tuschen on the East Bank of Essequibo yesterday.

Chandrika’s 68 lasted 157 minutes and 114 balls and was decorated with nine fours and a six, while Sattaur made 51 from 78 balls and 103 minutes with five fours and two sixes.

Joshua Persaud made 56 from 82 balls 83 minutes with five fours. Bhaskar Yadram (30) and his brother Kamesh Yadram (30) offered resistance as the last six wicket tumbled for 24 runs.

The 24-year-old Adams took 6-81 to move to 45 wickets in the tournament and got support from his younger sibling Akinie Adams who had 2-73 for Essequibo who reached 6 without loss by the time bad light stopped play.

After morning rain delayed play by an hour and East Coast elected to bat in sunny conditions on a good track and Chandrika was tested by hostile short balls, but he and Sattuar provided a firm foundation for their team.

Chandrika pivoted and pulled Nealand Cadogan for six before Sattuar whipped Kevin Gordon for four and drove him for three consecutive boundaries in an over which cost 16.

Mark Williams at mid-on, put down what would have been a stupendous catch, diving to his left to let off Chandrika on 13 with the score on 42 off the lively Cadogan.

The 50 was posted in 8.5 overs and the left-handed Sattuar celebrated by dumping Chaitram Persaud on the East Bank Essequibo Public Road as inspiring Bob Marley Music came from a little Pink house just beyond the Northern boundary.

Anthony Adams was introduced in the 14th over and Chandrika pulled him for four and cut him behind point for another boundary.

With a pleasant breeze blowing across the ground, Chandrika used his feet and on sweetly on-drove Persaud for four before pulling him to the square-leg boundary.

Sattaur deposited Akenie Adams for massive six, while Chandrika clipped Persaud for four and at Lunch the score was 100 without loss with both batsmen on 42.

After the interval, Sattuar swept Anthony Adams for four and reached his 50 from 100 minutes and 75 balls with five fours and two sixes while Chandrika pulled Akeeni Adams for a boundary.

Chandrika was dropped at slip by Anthony Adams off his younger sibling with the ball going for four to bring up his 50 from 115 minutes, 84 balls with eight fours and a six.

But when well set for a big score Sattuar played an impetuous drive off Anthony Adams and was taken at long-off to throw his wicket away with poor shot selection to leave the score on 110-1.

Bhaskar Yadram joined Chandrika and hit Akinie for six but was dropped on 12 at cover by Shiv Chanderpaul, playing his first match since his return from England, off Akinie with the score on 136-1.

The 17-year-old Yadram, who was the MVP for the West Indies U-19 tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe, hit Akinie for two sixes, while Chandrika pulled a short ball for four.

Yadram dumped Akinie out of the ground before trying to repeat the shot next ball to one that turned a bit more and his reckless swipe went ‘miles’ into the air to be taken at cover at 157-2. His cameo 30 came from 33 balls and included three sixes and a four.

Chandrika then got one that turned from Akinie and the ball flew of the outer half of the bat and was taken at deep cover to leave the score on 172-3.

Joshua Persaud slog-swept Akinie for a couple of fours, while Kamesh Yadram stroked Anthony gloriously past extra cover for four and by tea the score was 240-3. Persaud was on 44 and Kamesh Yadram on 23.

After Tea, Persaud pulled Gordon for four to reach his 50 from 76 balls and 67 minutes with four fours and three sixes before sweeping Akenie Adams as he too was guilty of being out to a ‘nothing’ shot at 265-4.

Kamesh Yadram (30) was removed by Cadogan at 266-5, while Ramnarine Chetura (7) hooked Gordon for six before he was well taken at cover to give Cadogan his second wicket at 274-6.

Anthony Adams then took three wickets for one run as East Coast stumbled 276-9 and claimed his sixth wicket when he removed of Royston Simion (6) as none of the last six batsmen reached double figures.

Today is the second day and play will start at 09:00hrs. (Sean Devers)