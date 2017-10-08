From labourer to Superintendent of Works, Lloyd Rollins is a Special Person

By Keeran Danny

Many platitudes of how men rise to success come to mind to describe the journey of Lloyd

Rollins, Superintendent of Works within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Special Projects Unit. But, none would sufficiently encapsulate how a primary level educated youth from Albouystown is now leading over 150 ‘blue collar’ workers.

Rollins has dedicated decades of his life contributing to the infrastructural development of this country. He has worked on several noteworthy projects dating back to the 1970s. Literally starting from the bottom of the organogram, he worked his way diligently up the ranks Rollins has shown how a vision of self-improvement and perseverance could change one’s circumstances.

Many of life’s lessons learnt growing up in the streets of Albouystown has helped to shape Rollins into the man he is today. He was born on November 23, 1947, nineteen years before Guyana became an independent nation. His parents were Lloyd Charles William Rollins and Doris Robinson. Whilst, his parents did not share a common abode, he had a loving respectful relationship with each of them. He lived with his mother and other siblings in a simple house.

As was common in the olden days, Rollins was chosen among his siblings to assist the family financially. At a tender age, he dropped out of the St. Phillips Anglican School. This limited his academic life but definitely did not close the doors to technical learning.

His first job was selling newspapers. Incidentally, reading the newspapers is now a major part of his daily routine. In fact, his extensive knowledge about current affairs and wide vocabulary derived from this hobby.

Earnings from the newspaper sales allowed Rollins to finance his younger brother’s studies. He recalled using the newspaper money to purchase snacks for his brother whilst he was studying at the library. He does not regret the interest placed on his brother’s education since he had attained a Master’s Degree.

But, even with his many responsibilities, the young Lloyd Rollins always found time to be a child. Like most young boys, he always found ways to entertain himself in the streets of Albouystown. In the absence of gadgets, boys from

the community formed little play groups. Punt trench was one of the main hubs for recreational activities. And, yes there were punts present in the waterway transporting harvested canes at the juncture. Rollins and his brother could not swim but that did not deter them from venturing into the water. Of course this was in defiance to their mother.

“My mother was a very loving protective woman…She never wanted us to go into the water…But, that was the fun part of getting the canes off the punts…And, you know boys will be boys…Until one day I had a wakeup call…One day, my brother nearly drowned…it was a boy named Ganga who saved him. That was one of the very first lessons about obedience; I realised my mother wasn’t stopping us from having fun, she was protecting us,” Rollins recalled.

Another important lesson he learnt was from an imprisoned man. He recalled there was a man named Lashleigh, who had killed a police officer. He was found guilty of the crime and was sentenced to death by hanging. “Lashleigh used his last hours preaching to passersby from his jail cell…His advice of staying away from crime echoes in my mind up to a day like today,” Rollins said.

Perhaps, it was the advice from a dying man that led the young Lloyd Rollins on the straight and narrow path. Always willing to earn an honest dollar, at the age of 19, Rollins worked as a messenger at Fred Wills, Legal Office. There he worked along with Ms. Desiree Bernard, who was at the time employed as Mr. Wills’ secretary. His stint there was short lived. However, he did leave with a wealth of knowledge regarding the criminal justice system. Of course, this also propelled him to work hard and honestly since he knew even then that ‘crime does not pay.’

In 1969, Rollins gained employment at the Ministry of Public Works. He was employed as a Security Officer – a job he did not like, primarily because of the mosquitoes that enjoyed biting him. As such, he visited the Government’s Labour Exchange Office which was situated in Regent Street, regularly.

“I would be there almost every week seeking employment…and one day when I was there, I met a friend who told me about the CARIFESTA Avenue Road Project…The Ministry needed labourers to work and of course I was willing,” Rollins said.

His willingness to take on a new type of job was the first step towards a promising career in the construction field. “I worked as a labourer on that project under a foreman named, Mr. John Singh…I use to spade the shoulders of the road and even sweep the road…I did all sort of things,” he said.

It was on this same road project, Rollins learned how to operate a roller. He recalled how he was always fascinated by the machine, which was operated by one Mr. McPherson. “During lunch time, Mr. McPherson would teach me how to operate the roller…by the time asphaltic concrete was applied to the surface of the new road and the then Minister of Public Works, Hamilton Green visited the project, I had known how to operate the roller,” Rollins added.

By the end of that project, Rollins was a licensed Roller Operator. He was subsequently sent to work on the East Canje Road Project at Cumberland as a Roller Operator. His ability to work under pressure and his appetite for learning impressed his supervisors, who had no hesitation in placing him to work on major projects.

Another major project Rollins worked on was the Canal No. 1, West Bank Demerara Road. It was on this road project he met his wife- Marva Hyman. “When I first saw Marva, my eyes caught fire…I thought she was a good-looking woman…so I advocated for herself and some other women to be hired on the project…the ladies were employed to help sweep the road and control traffic…of course this allowed me to get to know her,” he recounted with a smile.

His union with Marva resulted in the birth of the seven children they have together. Prior to meeting Marva, Rollins had a child from a previous relationship. Even, with his absolute dedication to his work, Rollins maintained a balance with family life. He ensured that the needs of his children were met, especially in the area of education. In addition, his wife was the centre of his life. Her earthly departure 10 years ago has left a gap in his life. Whilst nothing could replace his love for Marva, Rollins has buried himself in work.

However, surrounding himself with work was nothing new to Rollins. He always appreciated the challenge. In fact, he credits his willingness to learn and take on new responsibilities for his success today. For instance, following the end of the Canal #1 Road project, there was a deployment of staff. He was sent to work at the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority. There he worked on numerous airstrips. All this while, he was gaining knowledge, experience and building character not only as a man but as leader.

Subsequently, having proven to be noteworthy of responsibilities, even in the absence of academic qualifications, Rollins was promoted as Superintendent of Works for maintenance. He was assigned to the East Bank Demerara roads maintenance project by the Chief Roads Officer. This led to him being promoted in 1991 to Superintendent of Works for the Ministry’s Force Account Unit now Special Projects Unit.

He has maintained this post to date owing to his exemplary performance on the job. “Even without a Degree in Engineering I am capable of building roads around this country owing to my vast working experience…I believe that technical hands-on experience is just as important as academic knowledge,” Rollins said.

Managing over 150 staff of the Special Projects Unit is intriguing for Rollins. Of course, it is not without challenges. As a leader, Rollins is responsible for delegating tasks appropriately; monitoring the progress of works; motivating staff; and importantly ensuring that the works are completed to the highest standard.

“When I start a project, I consider the persons that have to use the road…I always remind my staff to use their eyes…when they are working on the project look at the work as a masterpiece…the end result must leave the road users satisfied,” Rollins said.

In November, Rollins will be 70 years old. While some persons may be ready to write a eulogy, Rollins is waiting for the next road project. He truly enjoys working but is yet proud of his achievements as a man, husband, father, and public servant, after all he has proven that with the right attitude towards works, upward mobility is possible.