Dr. Roger Luncheon clarifies on the NIS investment policy

Latest update October 8th, 2017 5:06 PM
Dear Editor,
I write in reference to the October 3rd 2017, article in the media that reported on the presentation made by the Chairman of the NIS Board at its 48th Anniversary celebration held on 29th September 2017. The report attributed statements to the Chairman Dr. Persaud, to the effect that NIS had no Investment Policy prior to the Granger Government in May 2015.
As the former chairman up to the time of the takeover by the APNU/AFC government, I beg to differ with the statement which is patently inaccurate. For his information and the public’s, the NIS Board considered and approved an Investment Policy which highlighted a Prudential Framework for the scheme investment.The Senior Management of the Scheme can attest to this fact and the relevant Board minutes can be accessed clearly showing those instances and decisions made based on the Cabinet-approved NIS Investment Policy, CP 2005( 9-3-W) held on September 20th 2005.
Dr. Roger Luncheon
Oct 08, 2017The Berbice Cricket Board today, Sunday 2017.10.08, would be holding its Annual General Elections a release from that body indicated. The elections would be the first to be held since December 2014...
Oct 08, 2017
Oct 08, 2017
Oct 08, 2017
Oct 08, 2017
Oct 08, 2017
This country has one of the world’s smallest populations. We don’t have 800,000 citizens living in Guyana. In a thinly... more
The Minister of Finance has identified a human capacity problem within the government which it is implied is contributing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]