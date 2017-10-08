Latest update October 10th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Cops step up hunt for mastermind in the murders of elderly women

Oct 08, 2017 News 1

Up to press time yesterday, the cops were hot on the trail of the 37-year-old mastermind in the

Phillip Suffrien

murders of Constance Fraser, 89, and Phyllis Caesar,77, whose bound bodies were discovered last Tuesday in their Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road residence.
Kaieteur News has been told that detectives in ‘A’ Division, searched several locations for the suspect who is known by three aliases including “Christopher Narine, Christopher Persaud and Imran Khan,” but were unable to locate him.
Reportedly, it was the 37-year-old man who recruited Steven Andrews, 28, and Phillip Suffrien, 24, to commit the heinous crime.
He had reportedly told them that he had robbed the house a few months before and got a lot of cash and valuables.
Suffrien and Andrews are among five persons who have been held for the murder so far.
The mastermind’s girlfriend was found with $120,000 and other valuables she had stashed for the gang.
In their confession, the 24-year-old and the 28-year-old suspects revealed that the mastermind, whom they called “Chris,” told them of the previous burglary, and they decided that they were going to raid the home again, since “it had a lot of money the first time.”
Last Monday night, Andrews kept watch as ‘Chris’ and Suffrien climbed into the verandah of the South Road premises.
One of the intruders slipped through a ‘crack’ at the top of the front door and then let his accomplice in.
Once inside, the two men immediately started hunting for valuables. This newspaper was informed

Steven Andrews

that the two bandits claimed they had no idea that persons were home until they heard one of the two women snoring.
Suffrien confessed that they entered the rooms of the two elderly women and tied them up while they were sleeping.
The victims were reportedly bound, with hands behind their backs.
Kaieteur News was informed that the 24-year-old man and the mastermind then continued searching the house while demanding their victims disclose where they had their cash.
They reportedly remained in the premises for several hours, eventually leaving early Tuesday morning.
Kaieteur News was informed that the men escaped from Fraser’s Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road residence on foot.
”These men bad, they walk with TV and so in their hands. They didn’t have a getaway car,” the police source said.
The killers then headed to the mastermind’s home, where they decided on how they would split up the loot.
While a post mortem examination showed that the victims died from asphyxiation due to suffocation and manual strangulation compounded with trauma to the head, the 24-year-old suspect said that they did not torture the women.
”He said that after they got their hands on enough items and money, they left. He said that the victims might have suffocated because their faces were buried in the pillow but clearly someone is lying,” a senior police official indicated.

