Caribbean applaud Ninvalle’s appointment to EB

President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle has been appointed with immediate effect to the Executive Bureau of AIBA. Ninvalle was on Wednesday informed of the appointment via an email from AIBA president

Dr. Ching Kwo Wu.

The appointment has been applauded across the Caribbean with several administrators underlining the Guyanese meteoric rise in the sport. In the letter seen by Kaieteur Sport, Wu pointed out that Ninvalle’s dedication to AIBA and the sport of boxing as well as his personal and professional qualities will be a great asset to the Bureau.

“As per the provisions of article 40.3 of AIBA Statutes, the EC Bureau shall function in place of the Executive Committee for all matters requiring settlement between two meetings of the Executive Committee. In view of the above, I have decided to appoint you as EC Bureau member with immediate effect, in accordance with Article 39.2 (E) of the AIBA Statutes. I trust that your dedication to AIBA and the sports of boxing in general, as well as your personal and professional qualities, will be a great asset to this important AIBA organ and I am looking forward to working with you,” Wu said in the email.

In an invited comment Ninvalle, a member of the AIBA Executive Committee said that he was humbled, honoured and surprised by the appointment and promised to perform duties without fear or favour. “It comes at a time when AIBA is in turmoil so I’ll have to hit the ground running. However, it is during trying times that we sometimes get acquainted with our true potential,” Ninvalle said.

The Executive Bureau is made up of four EC members and the president and makes all important decisions regarding the sport between EC meetings.

Meanwhile, boxing administrators across the Caribbean are applauding the region’s first appointment to the EB. Ralph James, former president of the Caribbean Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) and former president of the Grenada Boxing Association said that the appointment came as no surprise.

“The appointment of Mr. Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association to the Executive Bureau of the International Boxing Association-AIBA is no surprise to me.

Ninvalle has shown sound judgment throughout his presidency and in particular over the last two and a half years since his election to the executive committee of the International Boxing Association -AIBA. He is indeed an intelligent man and with resources at his disposal, boxing can reach new heights,” James said.

“Many would not know of the tremendous pressure he faced over the last three or so months when members of the Executive Committee of the AIBA, a majority at that, asked him to take a position of matter that eventually ended up at the international court in Lausanne, Switzerland. Quite a few presidents of the “big country” bowed to their pressure but Steve did not. He calmly told the so called big boys, “I will first consult with my people, the people of the Caribbean whom I represent on any matter that can have serious negative and long lasting consequence in any matter not just for me personally but for the Caribbean, our interest comes before my personal interest.”

“All of Guyana ought to be extremely proud of this man as we are in the Region. This appointment means that he will be part of the decision making team that will impact Olympic Style Boxing globally. We ought to give him all the support he needs. What’s most interesting is that 2018 has been declared the year of The Caribbean by the AIBA, and a Caribbean man will be steering the ship. This is also a very courageous and progressive move by President of AIBA Dr. C. K. Wu who must be congratulated as well; he’s a man of vision.

Well done Steve, we are extremely proud of this tremendous achievement,” James concluded.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association Cecil Forde commended the elevation.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association wishes to congratulate Mr. Ninvalle on his recent appointment as an AIBA EC Bureau Member. The Association pledges our full support to Mr. Ninvalle; who in his short period in the sport of Boxing has shown great leadership qualities and; has represented the Caribbean well through hard work and determination. We look forward to working alongside Mr. Ninvalle as we foresee the successful future growth of boxing within the Caribbean and wishes Mr. Ninvalle all the best in his future goals and endeavours,” Forde said.

David ‘Shakes’ Christopher President of the St Lucia Boxing Association said that the recent appointment underlines the Caribbean meteoric rise in the sport of boxing. “To say that the Caribbean is happy would be a terrible understatement. It is a just reward for someone who has given his all and a bit more to the sport of boxing. There is no doubt that given his new appointment he will continue to push for the development of the sport in the world and more so in the Caribbean. Guyana should be proud of him and we in CARICOM are proud of him and his achievement, which by extension is our achievement,” Christopher declared.

Stephen ‘Bomber’ Jones, the president of the Jamaica Boxing Association noted that the recent waves made in the Caribbean has not gone unnoticed by the top Brass of AIBA.

“It’s a wonderful time to be a part of the boxing fraternity in the Caribbean. There is a lot happening in our region where the sport is concerned and I would be hard pressed to believe that it is by accident and not design. The communication channels between our federations are more active than ever before and this being led by our elected member in charge, Guyana Amateur Boxing President, Mr. Steve Ninvalle.

Although there are 202 member federations worldwide, the boxing community is a small one and a ripple in any pond can go a long way, so it’s extremely encouraging to see that the waves that we have been making in our region have not gone unnoticed by the top brass of the sports’ governing body, AIBA.

Still beaming from Mr. Ninvalle’s election to the executive committee of AIBA three years ago, being the first Caribbean representative to do so, mind you, we are now on the verge of even higher heights now with his appointment to the Executive bureau. Make no bones about it, an elevation of any kind for one of us in the region is an elevation for all and I for one am over the moon not only because we have a trusted member in one of the highest seats, but we have the right member. Steve understands not just the needs for our region but the needs for the sport on a whole and this augers well for everybody…Kudos to Mr. Steve Ninvalle, Kudos to Guyana boxing, Kudos to the Caribbean family and kudos to a hand well played by AIBA.”

Ninvalle and the GBA will host a meeting of Caribbean presidents on Saturday in Guyana. The meeting is being held discuss the region’s response to the current crisis in AIBA and will be attended by a high ranking team from AIBA and AMBC.