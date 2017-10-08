BREAKING NEWS!!! Bound bodies of elderly women…Cops capture mastermind in Pomeroon

Latest update October 8th, 2017 5:06 PM
Police have captured the 37-year-old man who allegedly led the gang which robbed and brutally murdered elderly Constance Fraser and Phyllis Caesar in their South Road, Bourda home last week Monday.
Ranks, acting on a tip, today arrested Christopher Narine, also known as Christopher Persaud and Imran Khan, of Albouystown, in an area some 25 miles from Charity, Pomeroon, Essequibo.
He has been brought back to Georgetown.
The 37-year-old suspect allegedly recruited Steven Andrews, 28, and Phillip Suffrien, 24, to commit the heinous crime.
He had reportedly told them that he had robbed the house a few months before and made off with “a lot of cash” and valuables.
Suffrien and Andrews and Narine are now among six persons who have been held for the murders.
Narine’s girlfriend was found with $120,000 and other valuables she had allegedly stashed for the gang.
