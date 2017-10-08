BCB Elections set for today

The Berbice Cricket Board today, Sunday 2017.10.08, would be holding its Annual General Elections a release from that body indicated. The elections would be the first to be held since December 2014 and would be crucial to the development of the sport in the ancient county.

The Eleven Clubs and Three Associations would be voting at the elections which would start at 10:30 am at the Classic Hotel & Suites in Corriverton.

The following clubs after consultation with their membership has elected delegates to represent them at the meeting.

· Fort Canjie Hospital Club: Jevaughn Stephens & Desmond Conway

· Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club: Cecil Beharry & Ameer Rahaman

· Guymine Sports Club: Albert Smith &Malcolm Peters

· Chesney Cricket Club: Imran Khan &Narine Deonarine

· Kildonan Cricket Club: Qualis Winter and Colin Bynoe JR

· Blairmont Cricket Club: Shabeer Baksh and Vijay Farhad

· Berbice Police Sports Club: Kewis Gravesande and Philbert Wilburgh

· Mount Sinai Cricket Club: Jaipersaud Hardeo & Neil Rudder

· Upper Corentyne Cricket Association: Dennis De Andread, Sydney Jackman, Chatterpaul Lionel & Lakram Lachman

· Whim: Arnold Deosarran & Tameshwar Harinarine.

· Berbice River Cricket Association: Jason Den Hart, Irving Lyte, Sheldon Bovell, Winston Lyte.

The Clubs and Sub Association would like to state quite clearly that no one else is authorized to represent them unless authorized by Management.

Any other person who seeks to represent these clubs without permission would face legal Actions, a release informed.