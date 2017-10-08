2017 COURTS PEE WEE …St. Angela’s suffer first lost in 2 years during action packed day

Two-time defending champions St. Angela’s Primary lost their first game in the COURTS Pee wee under-11 football competition in two-years, after being needled by Sophia Primary when round two of the competition concluded

yesterday with some highly entertaining clashes at the Thirst Park ground.

David Weekes was the hero for the Sophia side that followed up their massive 8-0 win over Winfer Gardens last week with a gritty win over St. Angela’s who had played unbeaten for two seasons.

Last week, Marian Academy drew with the champions in a goal-less draw and the lads in blue proved they were capable of scoring with a 7-0 mauling of Winfer Gardens that have now conceded 15 goals in their last two matches. Marian Academy were led by a brace each from Bradley Walton, Michael Alphonso and Asher Adams, while Malik Baker scored one goal.

Plaisance’s St. John Bosco Orphanage had the most devastating performance yesterday after banging in 11 unanswered goals past Goed Fortune. Jamal Ali was the most prolific scorer on the day after bagging an incredible 5 goals for St. John Bosco. Ronaldo Harry scored a hat-trick, Stephon Atkinson a brace, while Clinton Ricket scored one in the 11-goal rout.

Top individual performances included St. Pius’ Dwayne Baptiste four-goal effort against Soesdyke in their 5-0 loss. Haden Wellington scored the fifth goal for the St. Pius team that have won their first two games. Meanwhile, Baptiste, who scored a hat-trick last week Saturday, leads the goal scoring table with 7 goals.

Besides Plaisance’s Ronaldo Harry hat-trick, two other players netted second round hat-tricks. Ian Daniels scored a triple during West Primary’s comprehensive 6-0 win over Supply with support from Devon Chance, Mickon Vandenburg and Richie Samroop, who all scored one goal each.

Fedel Harris was the third and final hat-trick scorer yesterday, as his efforts accounted for Stella Maris’ triumph over Timehri Primary. Harris netted in the 13th, 17th and 21st minutes of the match.

Last season runners up St. Agnes Primary played to a nervy victory over Redeemer Primary in the final game yesterday as they continue their bid to go one step closer to clinch the title. Jamaine Crum-Ewing was the hero with a solitary strike in the dying minutes of the match that resulted in a disappointing 1-0 loss for Redeemer.