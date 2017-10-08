13th Hand in Hand NP Cycle Meet …Geron Williams takes main event; Nigel Duguid wins juvenile contest

Continental Cycle Club’s Geron Williams pedaled to an exciting win in the school boys and

invitational feature 35-lap race at the 13th annual Hand in Hand Mutual Fire & Life Insurance Companies National Park Cycle Meet which came off yesterday.

Having been out of the sport for one month due to an injury, Williams, who also rides for Champion System – Stan’s No Tubes on the Pro circuit in the USA, clocked One Hour 16 Minutes 16 Seconds to win the race in a four-way sprint with Christopher Griffith, Raynauth Jeffrey and Kemuel Moses in that order. Paul DeNobrega and Alanzo Ambrose closed out the top six positions.

Taking the juvenile 10-lap was Nigel Duguid in 23 Minutes 26.42 Seconds ahead of Briton John who recently returned from the World Championships, while the third place went to Marcus Keiler.

Hand in Hand’s Marketing Director Ms Shafeena Juman in remarks to the cyclists prior to the presentation of prizes expressed thanks to them and organiser Hassan Mohamed for their efforts which continues to make the event a reality.

”We at Hand in Hand Mutual Fire & Life will continue to fulfill our responsibility of empowering

our youth through sports. We have been sponsoring sports events in other areas as well and will continue this commitment.” (Franklin Wilson)

Following are the full results:

Race Laps Placing

BMX Boys 2 Jared Barrington, Jessica Mohabir, Alpha Harrison

BMX Boys 9-12 years 3 John Niles, Michael McKay, Mariel McKay

BMX Boys 12-14 years 3 Taran Garbarran, Marvin Knights, Ezikiel McKay

Veteran Under-50 5 Warren McKay (11m 48.49s), Junior Niles, Lear Nunes

Veterans Over-50 5 Kennard Lovell, Shameer Baksh, Monty Parris

Juveniles 10 Nigel Duguid (23m 26.42s), Briton John, Marcus Keiler

Mountain Bikes 5 Shane Bourne, John Christian

School Boys & Invitation 35 Geron Williams (1h 16m 16s), Christopher Griffith, Raynauth Jeffrey, Kemuel Moses, Paul DeNobrega, Alanzo Ambrose.