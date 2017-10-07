V Net T20 Blast – Wakenaam… Sans Souci miss out on Semi final spot despite Sukhram’s 5 for

Sahadeo’s half century lifts GS Cavaliers

A five-wicket haul by all-rounder Heera Sukhram handed Sans Souci a 14-run victory over arch-rivals Sans Souci Jaguars when the latest round of the V Net T20 Blast concluded in Wakenaam on Sunday last.

Despite the win, Sans Souci failed to land a spot in the final four which is being taken by Sans Souci Jaguars, Good Success, G Square Cavaliers and Maria’s Pleasure.

In the first fixture at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success, Sans Souci batted first and scored 89 all out in 16.2 overs. Reon Venture made 19 as teenage spinner Beesham Moses led a disciplined bowling performance by Sans Souci Jaguars with 3-10, while Nokta Moses and Derwin Daniels had 3-13 each.

What should have been mere task for the Jaguars – Sans Souci matched or even bettered their bowling performance with Sukhram leading the attack; Sans Souci Jaguars fell for 75 in 16.4 overs in reply. Daniels made 16 and Gladwyn Henry 14 as Sukhram finished with 5-13, while Cleon Venture had 2-9 and Devon Rambarran 2-16.

Satnarine Sahadeo struck a half century and Dayawant Shiwnandan grabbed a four-wicket haul as G Square Cavaliers defeated Noitgedacht SC by 45 runs in the days’ second game at the said venue.

Sahadeo slammed 55 and got support from Jaggernauth Manbodh 39 and Satrohan Shiwnandan 25, helping G Square Cavaliers to 179-5, after taking first strike. Jamal Hartman captured 2-26. Noitgedacht SC were restricted for 134-7 in response. Neil Ramalho hit 44, Matthew Cheong 36 and Hartman 30. Shiwnandan picked up 4-22.

The semi finals will be played tomorrow with Good Success playing G Square Cavaliers at 09:30hrs and Sans Souci Jaguars facing Maria’s Pleasure at 13:30hrs at the said venue.