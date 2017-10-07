Round 2 of Courts Peewee football tournament kicks off today

Saturday last, the 6th annual COURTS Peewee football tournament got underway at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park ground with a massive 40-goals being scored in the opening day following the ceremonial march past. When the 32 teams take to the field today, more action is anticipated with 16 clashes scheduled within the 8 groups beginning at 09:00hrs at the same venue.

This under-11 primary school football competition, that will last for 8-weeks usually run two matches at a time in the large Thirst Park ground, that last 30 minutes each. St. Ambrose and Sophia have been the two (2) most prolific teams thus far after smashing 8 goals each in their respective opening clashes.

Sophia made light work of Winfer Gardens in their dominating 8-0 victory in which Ronaldo Wilson was the top performer with 4 goals.

Jacob Rodney of St. Ambrose was the other player to score 4 goals on the opening day, during his team’s 8-0 mauling of Colaaco Primary.

In addition, St. Pius’ Dwayne Baptiste who hit the target 3 times for a hat-trick in his team’s 6-0 win over F.E. Pollard, will be another player to look out for today.

In one of the most anticipated clashes on the opening day, two-time defending Champions St. Angela’s were held to a 0-0 stalemate against Marian Academy. The champions who have only retained one player from their title winning team in 2016, failed to score as both teams defending resolutely and will look to get the ball rolling with some goals today.