NYMWIA T20 tournament continues this weekend

T20 cricket will continue to entertain the diehard fans who turn out week after week to enjoy their beloved sport in the New York area this weekend despite a shift in the summer weather.

The New York Melbourne West Indies AllianceT20 tournament will stage its third week of cricket in its T20 Tournament. The tournament consists of six teams (franchises). They all play each other in a Round Robin system. For the playoffs, the #1 team will go directly to the final. The #2 and #3 teams will clash in the semi-final. The semi-final winner advances to the final to meet the #1 seed. Both the semi- final and the final will be played on the same day. The day and date and venue will be announced at a later date. The tournament winner will get $,2500US in addition to a trophy. The runners-up gets $500US in addition to a trophy. The competing franchises are: Melbourne NY Alliance, West Indies Alliance, Galaxy, Punjab, Everest/ACS, and Pakistan Elites.

The tournament was organized through the combined efforts and hard work of the Melbourne NY Alliance Sports Club and the West Indies Alliance Sports Club. According to the organizers, the objective of the tournament is a simple one: to work together with the cricketing community to develop and promote the best cricket possible. Key committee members are: Joe Siewharack (President), Glynne Hurley (VP), Berold Hinds (Secretary),Darius George (Treasurer). Committees Members are Bassett Thompson, Kawal Persaud, and Parasram Ramsaran.

At this stage of the tournament, Punjab is the leader with two wins. But, all the teams are playing exciting cricket. So far in all the games, two scores have been in excess of 160; three scores in excess of 175 runs; one score in excess of 190 runs; and one score in excess of 200 runs. The fans who have come out have been entertained with some exhilarating batting. A total 1649 runs have been scored so far for a total of 53 wickets. Seven batsmen have scores over 50 runs, with a 116 boundaries being hit, while 60 balls have sailed high over the boundary ropes (maximums). One bowler has captured a 5-wicket haul, while four bowlers have a 4-wicket haul. The tournament continues this weekend. Today, Pakistan Elites take on Galaxy at 10:00AM, Melbourne NY Alliance face off with Pakistan Elites at 2:00 PM. Both games will be played at the Baisley Pond Park cricket field located at Baisley Boulevard and 150 Street in Queens.

Tomorrow, four games are scheduled at two different locations. West Indies Alliance meet Everest ACS at 10:00AM and Galaxy clash with West Indies Alliance at 2:00PM. Both of these games will be played at the Idlewild Cricket Complex, 224 Street and 148th Avenue, Rosedale, Queens.

Over at Baisley Pond Park, beginning at 10:00 AM, Galaxy is scheduled to meet Punjab, while at 2:00 PM Punjab play Everest ACS.

(Sam Sooppersaud)