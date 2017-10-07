National awardees urged to continue to exemplify service

A group of distinguished professionals were last evening bestowed with badges of honour for their sterling contributions and noteworthy achievements at the various levels of society.

Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag), Madame Yonette Decina Cummings-Edwards headed the list of 69 women and men who were presented with awards by President David Granger during the investiture ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre, (NCC).

The Chancellor, who boasts an illustrious legal career that commenced in 1988, received the Order of Roraima, (O.R) the highest National Award conferred, last evening.

Justice Cumming-Edwards served as a Judge on the Court of Appeal of Guyana for several years and is the second woman to be appointed to the position of Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary.

During her remarks, Cummings- Edwards noted that Orders of Guyana were premised on the nation gaining its Republican Status some 47 years ago.

She emphasized therefore that the National Awards are not to be taken lightly, but should be seen as medal of appreciation to those who served the nation exceptionally.

The Chancellor urged her fellow awardees to continually exemplify service.

Of the sixty- nine awardees, there were thirty women who contributed significantly to the education, health, judicial, business and social sectors.

Acting Chief Justice, Madame Alison Roxane Mc Lean George, received the Cacique’s Crown of Honour, (CCH) for her sterling contribution to the work of the Judiciary, along with Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin La Rocque.

Environmental activist and pilot, Annette Arjoon-Martins, who has been a driving force in marine conservation and mangrove replanting projects, was presented with the Golden Arrow of Achievement alongside Secretary-General of the Guyana Red Cross Society, Dorothy Fraser; Chief Librarian of the University of Guyana, Gwyneth George; Journalist, Julia Ann Johnson,General-Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Coretta McDonald; Veterinarian, Dr. Karen Pilgrim; and Veteran Educator,Gem Ann Rohlehr.

Enrico Woolford, who is known for his work in broadcast journalism, was also presented with the insignia of Golden Arrow of Achievement.

Similarly, Editor -in- Chief of Kaieteur News and Prime News, Mr. Adam E. Harris was conferred the Golden Arrow of Achievement. He was awarded for decades of contribution in the field of journalism.

Harris was employed with the State owned Guyana Chronicle and New Nation publications, for over 25 years, but is yet to receive a pension and benefits package from the Government.

The other awardees include artist and sculptor, Winslow Craig; and Human Resources Management and Organisational Development Specialist, Sandra Jones.

In presenting the awards President Granger said that the conferring of national awards is recognised as a mechanism, provided under the Constitution of Guyana to give due national recognition to outstanding citizens.

In this regard, he noted the awardees are not selected capriciously.

“The National Award is about service; service towards improving the wealth, health and economic status of our nation. Awards are conferred on deserving nominees after careful consideration.”

During his remarks, the President reiterated his commitment to the regular conferral of national awards.

“Every year, on Independence the nominees will be announced. National Awards are held to recognize exemplary service. Thank you for your exemplary service to our nation.”

Under the current administration, 51 Guyanese women have already been conferred with national awards. In 2015, 19 women from a total of 53 received national awards.

The Order of Roraima was received by one person; three received the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH); seven received the Golden Arrow of Achievement (AA); five received the Medal of Service (MS) and three received the Disciplined Services Medal (DSM).

In October 2016, a total of 32 women received awards; four received the CCH, 14 the AA, 12 the MS and two received the DSM. A total of 86 individuals were conferred with awards. Additionally, 12 groups were conferred with the MS insignia on the occasion of Guyana’s 46th Republic Anniversary in February, earlier in 2016.

National Awards have been around for several years now. After several years without any announcement, it was restarted when the new administration took office in 2015.