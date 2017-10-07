Murder of Berbice carpenter… NY judge tipped to sign extradition order sending Marcus Bisram back to Guyana

Wealthy, New York-based businessman Marcus Bisram is one step closer to being extradited to Guyana, his former homeland.

On Tuesday, New York judge, Peggy Kuo ordered that lawyers for the Government file a ‘Proposed Order and a Proposed Certification and Committal for Extradition.’

This would mean that Bisram, who allegedly fled Guyana last year following the beating death of Berbice carpenter Faizal Narinedatt, will face trial here.

The case had shocked Guyana as there were indications of a cover-up by police ranks in Berbice to make the murder look like a road accident. Several persons have been charged with Narinedatt’s murder.

Bisram’s relatives have also been charged for allegedly offering millions to city cops for ducking the case.

The Government of Guyana, following appeals by Narinedatt’s family and the charges of the men, requested that the US government extradite Bisram.

It will be the first case in memory in which US has taken active measures to bring back one of its citizens to face trial in Guyana. On the other hand, Guyana has extradited a number of persons to the US to face charges.

In Guyana, Bisram has retained attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin to handle his affairs here.

On Tuesday, Bisram, who remains in custody following his arrest in a New York beach house early July, appeared before Judge Kuo with his lawyers Mario F. Gallucci and Michael De Santos Nicholas Moscow is representing the US government.

Bisram’s lawyers, according to court records, are only contesting whether there is sufficient evidence to support a finding of probable cause as to the charge for which extradition is sought.

“He did not contest the other four requirements for an extradition certification. Four government exhibits and one defense exhibit were admitted in evidence. Oral argument was heard. The Court reserves decision.”

Later on Tuesday, the US government submitted a Proposed Order and a Proposed Certification and Committal for Extradition.

In essence, the document, once signed by the judge, would see the extradition of the “fugitive”, Marcus Brian Jainarine Bisram, to Guyana, on all offences for which the extradition was requested. The order would see Bisram handed over to US Marshals pending further decision on extradition and surrender by the Secretary of State.

The proposed extradition argued that the US court had the authority to deal with the matter and that there is a treaty in effect that allows the US to extradite persons to Guyana.

The proposed order would testify to the fact that Bisram who is wanted in Guyana and the individual in US custody, are one and the same person. The US government is admitting that Bisram is charged with murder and that the Government of Guyana has jurisdiction over the case.

The US government lawyer is also contending that there is enough before the New York court to warrant the extradition of the businessman.

“This finding rests upon the documents submitted by the Government of Guyana in this matter, including the sworn witness affidavits attached to the affidavit of Germaine Laundry, Corporal of Police attached to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters of the Guyana Police Force.

On Monday, Bisram appeared before Judge Kuo who, after receiving a number of documents, reserved her decision.

In August, in a 39-page Memorandum of Law in Opposition, Bisram’s lawyers questioned the strength of evidence in Guyana and whether there is an existing extradition arrangement in place between Guyana and the US. Bisram was arrested in July.

US prosecutors had argued that he has the money to escape, if allowed on bail.

Lawyers explained that Bisram is an American citizen who came to the US from Guyana with his family when he was 16 years old, where he attended and graduated from Hunter College.

“Since that time he has garnered a significant amount of wealth through different business dealings. As a result of this wealth, Mr. Bisram is very philanthropic with the country of Guyana establishing the Marcus Bisram Foundation. This Foundation has donated money to the country to build orphanages, schools and a police department.”

Court documents claimed that Bisram donates the money through a yearly festival, in which he travels back to Guyana and makes presentations to the local charities over a few days.

He also supported community policing.

It was in keeping with this work that he travelled last October to Guyana where he hosted his annual party at his aunt’s home at Corriverton, Berbice.

According to court documents, Narinedatt, the now dead carpenter, was present. He was drunk and misbehaving.

The court papers said it was the police who were providing security at the event that ejected Narinedatt.

“He put up much resistance and it took some effort to have him removed from the premises and he continued to be loud and disruptive outside the premises on the road.”

Bisram denied he gave anyone instructions in relation to Narinedatt’s behaviour.

“When he was being ejected from the premises a scuffle ensued due to his resistance and behaviour; he did not want to leave the party and wanted more alcohol to consume. Mr. Bisram had no contact with the said Faizal Narinedatt nor was he involved in any way with ejecting him from the premises. He was aware that he was being ejected and nothing else.”

Bisram claimed that he departed Guyana as scheduled and did not flee as was reported.

However, there were reports that after realising the Narinedatt was badly injured, he was ordered to be placed in a car and dumped on the Corentyne Public Road. The scene was made to look as if it was a hit-and-run one.

Narinedatt’s family had been appealing to the Government of Guyana and even travelled to New York in July for Bisram’s appearance in court.

The carpenter’s wife, Pooja, was pregnant at the time of his death and has since given birth to a daughter. She has a son with the carpenter.