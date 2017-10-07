Janet had more bal*s than Soulja Bai

Moses law seh if a man box you, you must slap de mo-fo back. Some people seh is a case of eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth. Dem boys seh if you don’t have eye, you bam bam will pay. And if you have no teeth you gum will pay.

Soulja Bai come yesterday and he want change everything wha Moses law seh. Dem boys believe he think was Nagamootoo, he prime minister law. But really is de Maker’s law.

Soon after ee tek office, ee release about fifty young people who he seh commit minor offences. Then he seh he don’t believe in hanging.

By de time he reach home all of dem fifty wha he release deh back in jail wid dem family and dem friends fuh wuss crimes.

Since he tek such a stand on punishment and hanging, people commit de wuss crime that anybody can think about.

Some killers massacre more than a dozen man, woman and child at Lusignan. Then dem kill another dozen, including police at Bartica, in cold blood.

Dem sitting down in jail waiting fuh Soulja Bai fatten dem.

Two man grab a li’l boy in Berbice and when dem done wid he, dem dump de kid in de Berbice River.

In GT, couple more tie up, rob and kill two old people who more old than he, Soulja Bai, and Moses Naga. One of dem coulda be both of dem mudda.

Then you have a worker who go to collect he money from ee boss. De next thing you know, de police digging up bones from a grave in de grave yard.

Come on Soulja Bai; how you can seh you don’t believe in hanging? You talking bout fit and proppa people fuh hold office.

Dem boys want to believe that Janet had more bal*s that Soulja Bai because she hang more people.

Dem boys seh if you don’t bring back hanging right away to send a stern message, then Guyana really need a fit and proppa president.

Talk half and watch to see if Soulja Bai gun give dem killers awards too.