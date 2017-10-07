Inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal C/Ship… Eight matches played on Thursday night

Sparta Boss, Future Stars, Back Circle, North Ruimveldt and Gold is Money secured convincing group stage wins, when the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, ‘Futsal Championship’ continued on Thursday night.

Witnessed by a favourable sized crowd at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, Sparta Boss brushed past the hyped African Team 5-1, led with braces from Solomon Austin in the 11th and 15th minutes and Eusi Phillips in the 13th and 16th minutes before Courtney Britton’s opener in 3rd minute.

GFC’s Benjamin Opara netted in the eighth minute for the losing African team.

Meanwhile, Future Stars sunk Hustlers 3-1 led by a hat–trick from Jermin Junior after successful strikes in the 10th, 15th and 20th minutes. Simon Emmanuel netted for the losers in the first minute.

In an anticipated encounter, Back Circle brushed aside Tucville 4-2. Stephon McLean, Jermaine Beckles, Jamal Adams and Dellon Kelly scored in the 6th, 7th, 14th and 17th minutes respectively for Back Circle. In a losing cause, Dennis Edwards tallied a brace in the 4th and 12th minutes for Tucville.

North Ruimveldt shot down Silver Bullets 3-1. Eon Alleyne recorded a double in the 7th and 14th minutes, while Joshua Browne scored in the 13th minute. For the Lindeners, Romel Matthews was on target in the 26th minute.

Gold is Money scored 4 unanswered goals against Albouystown. Deon Alfred registered a double in the 4th and 8th minutes, while Phillip Rowley and Darren Benjamin netted in the 12th and 14th minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, Leopold Street humbled Meadowbrook Kings (MBK) All-Stars 4-1. Shalomo Hunte bagged a double in the 15th and 16th minute, while Desmond Cottam and Sheldon Profit scored in the 5th and 12th minute. For MBK All-Stars, Peter George scored in the 17th minute.

As the night’s play climaxed, New Market Street eased past Dave and Celina’s All-Stars 3-1 compliments of an Orlando Ricketts hat-trick which was completed in the 7th, 21st and 25th minutes. For Dave and Celina’s, Donovan Francis found the back of the net in the ninth minute.

In other results, Swag Entertainment upset Broad Street 3-1. Shane Luckie netted twice in the 5th and 17th minutes, and Reston Fraser scored in the 13th minute. Broad Street’s Daniel Favourite was on target in the sixth minute.

The tournament resumes today at the National Gymnasium with more round robin group action.

The Winner of the tournament will pocket $700,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The sponsors of the event are the Guyana Police Force, Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine and 94.1 Boom FM.